Council to re-consult on disputed County Derry school site

A local council has been forced to re-consult on plans to build an industrial park on the site of a former County Derry high school.

Mid Ulster District Council have announced they will re-consult with the community after a review of a 'pre-application notification' in June 2018 revealed a 'procedural error' with the wording of a public notice advertisement.

Under the proposal, which had been passed at Council level, but sent to the Department of Infrastructure for review, a new business park was to be created on the Maghera High School site on Maghera's Tobermore Road.

A council spokesperson said the new community consultation will take place in August and September 2021.

"The Council is now recommencing the pre-application notification process, including community consultation and is inviting any interested parties to submit their views.

"A dedicated website is now available with details of the proposed application, where anyone can leave their feedback online, and information boards will be on display in Maghera Leisure Centre for a period over the summer.

"Residents living within 500m of the former high school site will also receive direct notification of the renewed consultation process with feedback forms included in their information packs.

The initial plans drew objections from some local residents and resulted in a number of protests from local pressure group 'Maghera Park Action Group'.

The group have been campaigning for the area to be kept as green space in the centre of the town, and had criticised the council's original consultation process.