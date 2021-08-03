Search our Archive

County Derry teacher receives prestigious award

The lecturer received a BTEC award.

County Derry teacher receives prestigious award

A County Derry lecturer with over 20 years' experience has been awarded a prestigious teaching award for her work in health and social care.

Siobhan McEldowney was awarded the Bronze BTEC Award for Tutor of the Year for 2021 after her passion and drive to support learners was recognised by her colleagues.

The Maghera woman's achievement was celebrated at the 11th anniversary of Pearson's annual BTEC awards, which were hosted online earlier this month.

Siobhan said she had to adapt to the new climate of remote learning over the last 18 months.

“Over the past year I made myself fully available to my students during days, nights, and weekends in order to assist with their transition to virtual learning,” she said.

“I am thrilled to say we had a 100% pass rate. We have 92 students from the college’s Newtownabbey campus that are due to graduate this year from our Higher Education in Health and Social Care provision.

"I am delighted to have been nominated for such a prestigious and competitive award and wish my graduates the very best of luck with their future endeavours.”

Course Director for Social and Community Work, Jacqui McAllister, said she was delighted Siobhan's work ethic and commitment had been recognised.

“This has been an unprecedented time for everyone but during lockdown Siobhan was innovative in her approach to keep learners engaged and help them to achieve their full potential,” she said.

“She worked tirelessly and showed tremendous commitment and flexibility and was always attentive to the needs of all learners on the programme.”

Siobhan was the third County Derry winner on the night, as Maghera twins Caoimhe and Caitlin Tohill picked up a student award for Hospitality, Travel and Tourism.

