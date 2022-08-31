Heritage group calls on bank to 'donate' historic County Derry building

A County Derry heritage group have made a bold pitch for a soon to be vacant bank building adjacent to their current base.

Maghera Historical Society (MHS), based on the town's Main Street, have called on Ulster Bank to 'donate' the bank building to the group following its planned closure next month.

The bank's announcement of the closure back in May caused anger and dismay locally, with local customers and business owners voicing their disappointment.

Now MHS, through Director James Armour, and Project Director Dr Conleth McCloskey, have released a statement suggesting the bank 'donate' the building to them.

“Ulster Bank should donate the building to the town through M.H.S. Heritage and Culture as a gesture of goodwill to the people and the greater community who supported the Ulster Bank in Maghera over the past 150 years,” they said.

“Since their 2015 inception, M.H.S. Heritage and Culture Ltd have provided the community with a welcoming space in which the inhabitants of the local area can meet, socialise and expand their historical knowledge and general interests.

“Currently, the Centre boasts a men’s shed, ladies craft room, a reception area decked out with historical artefacts, an exhibition gallery, research library, genealogy research team and many other supporting facilities for social interaction, recreation and leisure time activities.

“Plans are currently in place to develop the first floor into a function suite and performing arts studio.

“Due to rapid expansion, we require additional space to help develop facilities for our future plans to introduce an Art Gallery, small museum and genealogy research facilities.”

Mr Armour and Dr McCloskey said a group had been formed to lobby for the building to be used as an outlet for the town's cultural interests.

“The bank is a Listed B+ Building and would be ideal for the development of our plans,” they said.

“It is an established building and noteworthy landmark in the town and its imminent closure has come as a great shock to the locals and customers from the greater area.

“A group has been formed by the people of the town to lobby for the retention of the B+ Listed Building and have it transformed into an Art Gallery for local artists; a small Museum to display old artefacts from the linen and farming industries during the 150 years of the Bank’s presence in the town; and a Genealogy Research facility for the descendants of those unfortunate forefathers who had to emigrate to other parts of the world to find a more satisfactory way of life.

“We passionately believe that these initiatives, should their hopes to acquire Ulster Bank Building be realised, will embrace and enhance social cohesion amongst the various strands of Northern Ireland’s diverse society and culture.

“Representatives of M.H.S. Heritage and Culture would like to thank the people of Maghera for showing support to the organisation for their hopeful acquisition of the Ulster Bank building,” they added.

The Ulster Bank building has stood in the town since 1867, after being designed by Thomas Jackson the previous year.

The County Derry Post has approached Ulster Bank for comment.