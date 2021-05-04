CORONAVIRUS: County Derry numbers low but Derry City (BT48) has highest rate in NI

The number of Covid-19 cases in County Derry has remained around the same level for the previous 14 days, the latest figures have shown.

Only three of the county's postal areas recorded an increase in cases, with Derry City's BT47 & BT48 areas showing the highest increases, with BT48 recording the highest rate per 100,000 of population throughout Northern Ireland.

The number of tests administered fell by 6.6%.

Overall, County Derry's rate per 100,000 of population (78.6) remains over double the NI figure (33.4), while a further 195 cases resulted in an increase of 5.4% in positive cases from last week.

3.4% of all tests carried out over the last seven days were positive, an increase of 0.4% on the previous week, while BT48's 7% figure was the highest in the county.

Portstewart, despite carrying out 202 tests, recorded no positive cases, while Coleraine's (BT52) cases rose from 4 to 10 over the last seven days.

There was one Covid-related death recorded in the county's three local government districts over the last week, coming in Causeway Coast and Glens. None were recorded in Mid Ulster or Derry City and Strabane.

Altnagelvin Hospital currently has 13 Covid patients, with Antrim Area treating 16.

944,694 first doses of the vaccine have now been administered, representing 49.9% of the NI population, while 436,887 have received their second dose, leaving 23.1% of the population fully vaccinated against the virus.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann has announced arrangements to facilitate increased visiting in health and social care settings will come into force on Friday May 7.

The guidelines, spread over two documents, offer bespoke advice depending on the category of care setting involved.

“I fully recognise the importance of visiting for those who are receiving care. I hope this guidance will be widely welcomed," said Mr Swann.

“It is also important to remember that the threat from COVID-19 remains very real. Everyone has a vital role to play when it comes to safe visiting. That includes social distancing, hand hygiene and not visiting if you are feeling unwell yourself.

"Visiting was only ever restricted because it was absolutely necessary to do so to protect patients and residents from the risk of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 virus and subsequent development of COVID-19 infection.

"Given the progress that has been made against the virus, the time is now right to take steps to carefully re-introduce visiting.

"I welcome the work completed to draw up these updated guidance documents and hope that by implementing them we will take another step along the road to recovery.”