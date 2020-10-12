Adoption applications and enquiries at an all-time low due to Covid-19

The Western Health and Social Care Trust is urgently seeking new adopters, as the numbers of enquiries and applications are at an all-time low.

A Trust spokesperson said: “The Covid-19 pandemic represents a time of severe pressure across society, which we know presents heightened levels of risk for some children.

“As a Trust we continue to prioritise the safeguarding and welfare of vulnerable children, however, we urgently need potential adopters to come forward.

“During this year’s ‘Adoption Week NI (12 – 18th October 2020), the Trust is encouraging more people to consider becoming an adoptive parent.

“We welcome applicants from all social, economic, religious and cultural backgrounds. Applicants must be over 21, they can be married or single. Most importantly, they must be committed to providing a child with a secure, stable and loving family.

“Adoption is a service for children first and foremost and the Western Trust is committed to finding loving and secure families for life for children who are unable to remain with their own family.

Start your Adoption Journey today by calling 0800 0720 137 and ask for an information pack or visit www.adoptionandfostering.hscni.net for more information.