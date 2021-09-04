Search

04/09/2021

Champions Greenlough begin title defence against Glack

Champions Greenlough begin title defence against Glack

Greenlough celebrate after last year's win over Steelstown in the Derry IFC Final. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Greenlough begin the defence of the Bateson, Sheridan, Lee Cup at home to Glack on Sunday.

McFEELY GROUP DERRY IFC GROUP B
Greenlough v Glack
Sunday (2.00) – Greenlough
Ref: Caolan McDonald (Magilligan)

Stop Niall Loughlin and Enda Lynn and you stop Greenlough. How often has it been said? When the championship thickens up, manager Joe Cassidy will be hoping his tried and tested duo can give the champions the foundation to defend their title.
Loughlin has missed much of Greenlough's conclusion to the league and an injury has kept Lynn off the scoring charts since Round 6.
Cassidy has been forced to dip into his squad on a week by week basis. Connor Madden made a return to action with goals in successive games, bringing the amount of players used to the 30 mark.
Stephen Bradley has developed into one of their key forwards and Patrick Feeney has been a welcome addition after his transfer from Moneymore.
Former Cargin player Marty Kane gives them another experienced head at the back, where Paul Quinn and Christopher Kearney will remain their key cogs.
Glack have had indifferent seasons, but their final day win over a Ballerin team on the brink of winning Division 2 will have perked up a few ears. Martin McGonigle had a fine game at midfield, Niall McGowan landed 1-6 and Ryan O'Kane curbed the scoring threat of Gary Keane – who averaged 1-8 a game – to four points.
It's a tough opening for Glack and having to travel to Greenlough won't make the task any easier, against a team who will once again be in the leading contenders for the title.
VERDICT: Greenlough

Castledawson and Faughanvale set for opening day clash in Derry IFC

Glenullin host Slaughtmanus in Round 1 of the Derry IFC

Limavady grab dramatic win with late goal in Ballymaguigan

Sheagh McLaughlin's late strike won the game for the Wolfhounds

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media