Glenullin host Slaughtmanus in Round 1 of the Derry IFC

Neil Forester up against Neil Forester in last year's championship. ( Pic: Mary K Burke)
Glenullin host Slaughtmanus in Round 1 of the Derry intermediate championship.
McFEELY GROUP DERRY IFC GROUP A
Glenullin v Slaughtmanus
Sunday (3.30) - Glenullin
Ref: Harry Tohill (Greenlough)
Glenullin got off to the worst possible start in last year's championship and never recovered, before going down to Lissan in the shock of the year.
With Liam Bradley back at the helm, they have recovered from a poor start to the season.
Eoin Bradley, Fearghal Close and Dermot O'Kane have been their scoring chiefs, but haven't all featured in attack at the same time. Close picked up an ankle injury against Drumsurn and hasn't featured since, while midfielder Traglach Bradley went off against Dungiven.
In Sean McKinney, they have found a new goalkeeper who will play behind a defence dominated by O'Kanes – captain Eunan, Donal, Daniel, Mark and John. One that won't feature is Gerard who stepped away due to ongoing injury problems.
Slaughtmanus have highly respected coach Darren McShane involved again and they'll hope his brother Gavin is back in action after missing recent games.
Caolan Hargan and Conor McGee will be the men they hope can ask questions of Glenullin at the back. Their problem in recent games has been the failure to convert their goal chances, with the Foreglen game being the prime example. They sit back and build on the break.
In their first half against Dungiven, the 'Glen defended high with a press behind midfield. If they can do something similar, their scoring options should see them through.
VERDICT: Glenullin
