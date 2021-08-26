Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Craigbane scoring power the difference in title decider with Lissan

Aideen McGonagle scores 3-12 for Craigbane

Craigbane scoring power the difference in title decider with Lissan

Celebration time for Craigbane.

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

With the scoring power of player of the final Aideen McGonagle and county minor star Orlagh O'Kane, Craigbane shot their way to glory in the first game of the day.

DERRY U19 LADIES B SHIELD FINAL

Craigbane 7-20
Lissan 4-7
The teams met three weeks ago in a tightly contested league encounter, but this time it was Craigbane who raced out of the blocks.

Aideen McGonagle shot 1-3 as they hit Coleraine with 1-5 without reply before Lissan registered their opening score.

Craigbane's attack, with Orlagh O'Kane to the fore gave McGonagle, who finished with 3-12, a plentiful supply of the ball and her second goal had them 2-5 to 1-3 up at the second water break.

With the trio of Shannagh Conwell, Aisling Mortimer and Chloe Conway having a say at midfield, Craigbane's spell of control helped them into a 6-8 to 2-4 interval lead.

Two Lissan goals had them back in the game and with their supporters getting behind them, they began to grow in confidence.

In the pivotal third quarter, goalkeeper Niamh O'Kane and her defence began to get a grip of the game and seven points saw them 7-15 to 4-7 ahead at the end of the third quarter.

Chloe Conway and Clare Biggs added goals in a game where all 38 scores came from play. The scoreline didn't reflect what Lissan brought to the table, but it was Craigbane's scoring power that made the difference.

CRAIGBANE SQUAD: Niamh O'Kane, Kate Donaghy, Aoife Coll, Laoise Conwell, Aimee Conwell, Anna Sharkey, Roma Donaghy, Shannagh Conwell, Aisling Mortimer, Chloe Conway, Orlagh O'Kane, Erin Ferry, Jennifer Deighan, Aideen McGonagle, Cora Biggs, Ciara O'Kane, Clare Biggs, Shannon Boon, Laura Gormley

LISSAN SQUAD: Caitlin Donaghy, Aoife Donaghy Erin Coyle, Klara Wardle, Rebecca Timoney, Cherise Scott, Erinn Spiers, Cassie Loughran, Ciara Murray, Grace Loughran, Sarah Loughran, Caitlin Conway, Aoife Spiers, Caitlin Mulgrew, Ciara Donnelly, Ella Coyle, Ruby Scullion, Sarah Quigley

The County Derry Post/Derry Now GAA team of the week

The key players from a week of GAA action

Lissan impress on their way to title win over Claudy

The winners went one better than 2020

Something inside so strong: Gemma Moore on how she got involved in strongwoman

A phone call from Glenn Ross put her into the limelight

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media