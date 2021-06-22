Kielt points the way to victory for Kilrea

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1B



Kilrea 1-12

Faughanvale 0-10

A dominant final quarter was enough to see Kilrea pull through this top of the table clash at Pearse Park.

Kilrea had the wind at their back in the second-half half and James Kielt lofted over some mighty scores as they outscored the 'Vale 0-8 to 0-0 in the final 17 minutes.

Joe Gray's in-form side led 0-3 to 0-1 after five minutes with points from Kevin Martin, Eoin McElhinney and Curtis O'Hara.

Kilrea hit a purple patch for the next 10 minutes and hit 1-2 without reply. The only goal of the game came in the eighth minute. After a great catch from Larry Kielt at midfield, his pass was won by Daithi McLaughlin. He advanced goalwards before laying off to James Kielt blasted to the net.

James and Larry Kielt hit points in the next few minutes, to give Kilrea a 1-3 to 0-3 lead at the water break.

Faughanvale then had a controlled spell of their own, scoring the next five points in a 14-minute period, some of their scores were superb from long range and they led 0-8 to 1-4 at the break.

The second half began with the visitors on top and they hit the first two scores to lead by three on the 40th minute mark, this was to be their last score of the game.

Martin Quinn and Ruairidh Donaghy dominated at midfield, with Charlie Kielt and Peadar McLaughlin picking up vital breaks, Kilrea took over.

Dean Curran did rattle a goal chance off the crossbar, but Kilrea's defence generally ran a tight ship. At the other end Daithi McLaughlin and Niall Johnston were a dangerous duo.

Johnston, James (3) and Charlie Kilrea had Kilrea three points ahead going into injury-time and on their way to victory.

KILREA: Aidan Gillen; Shea Madden, Emmet Donaghy, Ruairi McCamphill; James Gillen, Peadar McLaughlin, Rory Maguire; Martin Quinn, Ruairidh Donaghy; Larry Kielt (0-1), Charlie Kielt (0-2f), James Kielt (1-7, 4f); Daithi McLaughlin, Enda McAleese, Niall Johnston (0-2, 1f)

SUBS: Gearoid McLaughlin, Dermot Morrow

FAUGHANVALE: Daryl Moore; Ciaran Feeney, Gordon Fahey, Shane McElhinney; Kyle McGuinness, Conor McGuinness, Connlaoth McGee; Mark Creane, Michael Sweeney, Cathal O'Kane (0-1), Eoin McElhinney (0-3), Kevin Martin (0-3, 2f); Paddy O'Kane (0-2f), Curtis O'Hara (0-1), Dean Curran

SUBS: Aaron Cassidy, Oisin Quinn, Conan Murray