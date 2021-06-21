Three first-half goals put Banagher on the victory trail again

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1B

Banagher 3-12

Slaughtmanus 1-7

Goals from brothers Conor and Eamon Óg Feeney and top scorer Tiarnan Moore put Banagher on the way to victory at home to Slaughtmanus on Saturday evening.

There was a first start of the season for Brian Óg McGillian and Eoin Devine as Charlie O'Kane's side romped into a 3-4 to 0-5 lead at the break.

Three points from play from Moore shot Banagher even further into the comfort zone.

Ruairi Quirke, in his first season, chipped in with two points and goalkeeper Daryl McDermott came forward to float over a '45' as Banagher pushed clear.

Slaughtmanus, who were missing Kyle Gallagher, Gavin McShane, Corrin McMonagle, and Conor Lyons – struggled for long periods and they lost Jack McConomy to injury before the first water break.

There was a return for Eoghan Cassidy after concussion and a goal for Killian Thornton, but Banagher were comfortable winners, setting up next week's clash with Faughanvale.

O'Kane, who was part of Derry's 2002 All-Ireland minor winning management team, has assembled a formidable backroom team with Banagher.

His son Eunan, a former Everton, Leeds and the Republic of Ireland player, won an U14 title with Banagher before moving to soccer and is back coaching the club's senior team.

Paul Devlin was involved under Mickey Moran in Kilcoo as they went all the way to the All-Ireland Club final is also on board.

BANAGHER: Daryl McDermott (0-1 '45'); Cathair McGilligan, Darragh McCloskey, Calum O'Kane; Liam Eoin Campbell (0-2), Oisin McCloskey, Eoin Devine; Pauric McCloskey, Brian Óg McGillian; Conor Feeney (1-1), Mark Lynch, Ruairi Quirk (0-2); Eamon Óg Feeney (1-0), Tiarnan Moore (1-6, 2f), Tiarnán McCloskey

SUBS: Niall Biggs, Ryan McGillion

SLAUGHTMANUS: Conor Thornton; Eamon Deery, Jack McConomy, Corrie McMonagle; Mark Duffy, David Quigg, Shea McConomy; John Robertson, Eoghan Cassidy; Christopher Deery, Killian Thornton (1-1), Conaire Molloy; Caolan Hargan (0-2), Connor McGee (0-4, 2f), Brian McGivern

SUB: Ciaran McGuinness