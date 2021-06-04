Red hot Moore saves Banagher

H&A SFL DIVISION 1B

Banagher 1-11 Steelstown 1-11

A late point from star man Tiarnan Moore gave Banagher a draw home to Steelstown on Saturday evening.

Moore finished with 1-8 to his name and he held his nerve after Mark Foley had put Steelstown head with seconds remaining.

Banagher, with Eunan O'Kane as part of their management team, led 1-4 to 0-2 after 19 minutes when Moore drilled home after picking up a Mark Lynch pass.

Cormac Mooney, Cahir McMonagle and Rory Maguire hit back for Steelstown, but it was Banagher who were in the ascendency at the break.

Banagher lost Peter Hagan to injury, with county minor player Donncha Gilmore making a comeback after his knee injury.

With 10 minutes to go, Eoghan Bradley had a shot saved by 'keeper McDermott before McMonagle slotted home from the rebound. It was point for point in the final quarter before Moore's equaliser.

BANAGHER: Daryl McDermott; Paul Murphy, Oisin McCloskey, Callum O'Kane; Jack Lynch, Mark Lynch (0-1), Shane Murphy; Pauric McCloskey, Fintan McGilligan; Ciaran Lynch (0-1), Peter Hagan (0-1), Ruairi Quirk; Liam Eoin Campbell, Tiernan Moore (1-8, 5f), Tiarnan McCloskey

SUBS: Cathair McGilligan Ryan McGillion, Conor Feeney, Jack McGonagle

STEELSTOWN: Adam Harrigan; Ryan McCloskey, Kevin Lindsay, Ruairi McShane; Eoghan Concannon, Shane O'Connor, Diarmuid Baker; Cormac Mooney (0-1), Ryan Devine (0-1f); Emmett Deane (0-1), Rory Maguire (0-1), Neil Forester; Cahir McMonagle (1-2, 1f), Mark Foley (0-4f), Eoghan Bradley (0-1)

SUB: Donncha Gilmore

Faughanvale 1-10 Foreglen 0-9

A fortuitous first-half goal from Conor McGuinness helped Faughanvale to victory in a cagey encounter at Foreglen in the opening game of the season.

Joe Gray has had his hand strengthened by the return from injury of Oisin Quinn, while Dean Curran has transferred from Doire Colmcille and former player Eugene O'Kane has moved back after spells with Banagher and Limavady.

Curtis O'Hara scored two points in the first ten minutes for the visitors before both sides went on to squander a host of missed chances. Mark Creane and Kyle McGuinness added scores to settle the 'Vale.

The defining moment came when Conor McGuinness lofted a pass in the direction of Curran, but the flight of the ball deceived everyone and ended up in the back of the Foreglen net.

Both teams missed score able chances in the first 15 minutes it took defender Kyle McGuinness and midfielder Mark Creane to settle the nerves

Faughanvale started to dominate midfield at the start of the second half with some excellent fielding from Creane. Scores from Paddy O'Kane and Connlaoth McGee stretched their lead to six points.

After a second water break Foreglen – who lost Johnny O'Dwyer to the sin-bin - started to come back into the game bringing the match down to three points, but Paddy O'Kane hit the insurance point for the visitors.

FAUGHANVALE: Daryl Moore; Shane McElhinney, Michael Sweeney, Sean Butcher; Kyle McGuinness (0-1), Conor McGuinness (1-0), Connlaoth McGee (0-1); Eoin McElhinney (0-1), Mark Creane (0-1); Cathal O'Kane, Paddy O'Kane (0-4, 1f), James Moore; Kevin Martin, Curtis O'Hara (0-2), Dean Curran

SUBS: Oisin Quinn, Aaron Cassidy, Eugene O'Kane

FOREGLEN: Tiernan Burke; John Duffy, Sean O'Connor, Fintan O'Hara; James O'Kane (0-1), Oisin Duffy, Liam Downey; Liam O'Hara (0-1), Niall McConway; Eoghan Duffy, Johnny O'Dwyer, Ruairi McFeely; Caolan O'Connor, Kevin O'Connor (0-5, 1f), Cahir O'Connor

SUBS: Ciaran McFeely (0-1), Paul O'Kane

Slaughtmanus 0-14 Glenullin 0-13

A stoppage time free from Connor McGee earned Slaughtmanus an opening day win at Glenullin.

It was a huge win for the visitors against Liam Bradley's men who feature in this weekend's Dr Kerlin Cup Final.

Veteran forward Gavin McShane was the main man for the winners and kicked nine points over a fast flowing game.

The 'Glen led 0-10 to 0-7 at the break and pushed forward to lead by five points at the second water break, with Dermot O'Kane and Chrissy Dempsey their main scorers.

An inspired last 10 minutes saw Slaughtmanus peg their way back into the game before McGee's late heroics.

SLAUGHTMANUS: Conor Thornton; Corrin McMonagle, Jack McConomy, Corrie McMonagle; Mark Duffy, David Quigg, Jude Mullan; John Robertson, Conor Lyons; Christopher Deery, Gavin McShane (0-9, 3f), Killian Thornton, Caolan Hargan (0-4), Connor McGee (0-1f), Kyle Gallagher

GLENULLIN: Frank McGinley; Mark O'Kane, Eunan O'Kane, Conor Rafferty (0-1); Gerard O'Kane (0-1), John O'Kane, Daniel O'Kane; Donal Close (0-1), Oisin McGowan (0-1); Chrissy Dempsey (Aghadowey) (0-3), Dermot O'Kane (0-3f), Conor Kearney (0-1); Fearghal Close (0-1), Leigh Mullan (0-1), James Conway

SUBS: Chrissy Dempsey (Garvagh), Michael Óg McKeown

Kilrea 5-7 Greenlough 1-12

Three goals from former Derry player James Kielt helped Kilrea to victory over neighbours Greenlough on Sunday afternoon.

The game was delayed for a serious knee injury, in the second minute, that saw Greenlough midfielder Niall Bradley airlifted from Pearse Park.

Greenlough scored an early penalty from Stephen Bradley, but PJ McAleese responded with a goal immediately intercepting a short kick-out.

Kielt's first goal after a long run from midfield, before adding a second from 13 yard free drilled to the bottom corner.

Greenlough hit three points before the break and trailed 3-4 to 1-6.

Greenlough started sharply, hitting the first three scores to trail by just one. While they had a foothold in the game, they were unable to push on after conceding the early goals in what was an open and entertaining game.

Enda McAleese settled the home side and when Daithi McLaughlin was fouled, Kielt completed his hat-trick from the resultant penalty. Odhran McLarnon added a fifth Kilrea goal after a great pass from Paddy Quigg.

KILREA: Aidan Gillen; Shea Madden, Emmet Donaghy, Ruairi McCamphill; James Gillen, Kevin Quinn, Rory Maguire; Charlie Kielt, Larry Kielt; Niall Johnston (0-1), Odhran McLarnon (1-0), James Kielt (3-3, 1 pen ,3f); Daithi McLaughlin, Enda McAleese (0-2), PJ McAleese (1-1)

SUBS: Martin Quinn, Peadar McLaughlin, Paddy Quigg, Gearoid McLaughlin

GREENLOUGH: Kevin Mullan; Zak Lynn, Stefan Lynn, Paul Quinn; Connor Mullan, Christopher Kearney, Marty Kane; Niall Bradley, Brian McCallion (0-1 '45'); Chrissy Lagan, Stephen Bradley (1-2, 1 pen), Enda McNally; Ruairi Henry (0-1), Enda Lynn (0-5, 1f), Jude Moore (0-3f)

SUBS: Ryan Tohill, Marty McPeake

Drumsurn 0-11 Lissan 0-10

Sean Brady's Drumsurn came from two points down to snatch a victory on Sunday over Lissan at Tullynure thanks to a late Ruairi Rafferty free.

Kieran O'Kane handed out six senior debuts and went into the game without midfielder James McKee from an injury picked up in a challenge game against Armagh side Ballyhegan that could keep him out of action for much of the season. They will have to plan without Mattie Loughran who since sustained a broken leg in a car accident over the weekend.

It was one of the new blood Conor Loane who kicked five points for Lissan, who led 0-5 to 0-4 at the break.

Drumsurn, who are without Tiarnán McHugh and brought Tiarnán Woods off the bench, lost Cahir Mullan to a second booking after 35 minutes.

With eight minutes to go, Lissan were a point to the good before Drumsurn drew level and Rafferty kicked the winner.

DRUMSURN: Ronan Rafferty; Michael McCloskey, Aaron Butcher (0-2), Johnny McLaughlin; Conor Rafferty, Dan Mullan, Dara Rafferty; Cahir Mullan (0-3), Shea Murray (0-1); Barry O'Kane, Ciaran Mullan (0-1f), Orin Duddy; Harry Foster (0-1), Connor Foster, Ruairi Rafferty (0-3f)

SUBS: Tiarnan Woods, Daniel McNicholl

LISSAN: Stephen Conway; Callum Conway, Iarlaith Donaghy (0-2), Eoin O'Neill; Oran Donnelly, Ronan McKernan, Conor Murray; Michael Quigley (0-1), Mattie Loughran (0-1), Ciaran Quigley, Joe McElkennon, Martin McCracken; Conor Loane (0-5), Keelan McCann (0-1), Shea McKernan