Coleraine edge out Slaughtneil

SPERRIN GALVINISERS SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE

Coleraine 0-13

Slaughtneil 0-12

Coleraine went one better than 2019 season by overcoming Slaughtneil at Emmet Park, thanks to impressive performances from Sean Leo McGoldrick and defender Lorcan McMullen.

Two years ago it took a late Sean Ó Caiside goal to seal a four-point win, but this time it was Leo Passmore who denied the Emmet's. The Coleraine netminder made a series of fine saves.

The visitors were 0-7 to 0-6 up at the break and were always able to keep their noses in front thanks to Passmore and Liam McGoldrick's point ended up being the winning score.

COLERAINE: Leo Passmore; Pearse Dallas, Ciaran Lagan, Lorcan McMullen; Aidan Boyle (0-2), Colm McGoldrick, Paul Roantree; Liam McGoldrick (0-1), Adam Kerr (0-1); Ciaran Lenahan. Sean Leo McGoldrick (0-7, 4f), Kosta Papachristopolous; Danny McGarry, Dara Mooney (0-2), Paddy Mullan

SLAUGHTNEIL: Francis McEldowney; Morgan McEldowney, Peadar Kearney, John Mellon; James McCloskey, Conor McAllister (0-1), Fearghal Ó Caiside; Paddy Convery, Brian Cassidy (0-5); Mark McGuigan (0-2), Gareth O'Kane (0-1), Proinsias Burke (0-1f); Liam Cassidy, Michael McEldowney (0-1), Conan Hunter

SUBS: Sean Ó Caiside (0-1), Jack Cassidy

Ballinascreen 5-28

Na Magha 1-14

Ballinascreen made the long journey to Derry, but returned with a comfortable win in a high scoring encounter with a Na Magha team that included nine minors due to a number of injuries.

It maintains their 100 percent record ahead of their clash with Lavey after the league break.

Everyone from midfield up got on the score-sheet for 'Screen, including all five subs has they amassed 5-23 from play in a fine overall performance.

BALLINASCREEN: Marty Mulgrew; Ronan McKenna, Ciaran Doyle, Aidan McGuigan; Daire Kelly, James O'Connor, Philip McGlade; Ruairi McWilliams (0-2), John McCloskey (0-1); Cormac Gough (1-1), Aaron Kelly (0-3), Anton Scullion (0-4); Noel Rafferty (1-2), Reece McSorley (2-1), Paul Cleary (0-7, 5f)

SUBS: Michael Kennedy (0-2), Charlie Gilmore (0-1), Ryan Scullion (0-1), Ciaran McBride (1-2), Emmett Donnelly (0-1)

NA MAGHA: Daryl Connolly; Adam Rankin, Diarmuid Shiels, Daniel Doherty; Ciaran Crossan, Breandán Quigley, Aaron Campbell; Padhraig Nelis (0-2), Tim Rankin (1-3); Jordan McRory, Deaghlan Foley (0-8), Keelan Doherty (0-1); Ruaidhrí McLaughlin, Conor Shiels, Oisin Caulfield

SUBS: Oisin O'Kane, Oisin Duddy, Adam Breslin,

Banagher 4-15

Carrickmore 0-8

First half goals from Johnny O'Dwyer, Daniel McGrellis and Ciaran Lynch put Banagher into a commanding lead on their way to victory at home to Carrickmore on Wednesday night.

Manager Ryan Lynch had his county contingent back on board again, but was without Darragh Cartin who had his operation on his cruciate ligament injury sustained on Derry duty in Mayo.

The home side were 3-8 to 0-1 ahead at the break, with O'Dwyer adding a second goal in the second-half.

BANAGHER: Daryl McDermott; Cathair McGilligan, Ruairí McCloskey, Callum O'Kane; Dara McCloskey (0-1), Oisin McCloskey, Niall Farren; Ciaran Lynch (1-4, 1 sideline), Pauric McCloskey; Liam Eoin Campbell (0-1), Tiarnán McCloskey (0-3, 2f), Thomas O'Neill (0-1); Niall Biggs, Johnny O'Dwyer (2-3), Daniel McGrellis (1-1)

SUBS: Paul Murphy, Jamie McCormack

