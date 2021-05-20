Third quarter makes the difference for Ballinascreen

Sperrin Galvanisers Senior Hurling League Round 2

Ballinascreen 3-13 Swatragh 2-11

In a repeat of last year's intermediate final, Ballinascreen turned the tables on Swatragh at Davitt Park on Wednesday night thanks to a strong third quarter.

Goals from Tommy McCloy and Darren McNicholl, in Swatragh's first two attacks, had the home side off to a brilliant start before Ballinascreen could catch their breath.

The sides exchanged points before the rest of the half, with Swatragh five ahead by half-time.

The Davitt's made five changes to their team at the break, with Paddy Bradley, Conor and Paddy Quinn all chipping in with scores.

Ballinascreen introduced Michael Kennedy, who gave the home defence plenty to think about and his goal helped turn the game. For the second week in a row, John McCloskey found the net as the game turned in 'Screen's favour.

Their third goal came from Ronan O'Kane, who bravely went in with goalkeeper Conor O'Kane before slotting home.

BALLINSCREEN: Marty Mulgrew; Oran Cleary, Ciaran Doyle, Ronan McKenna; Daire Kelly, James O’Connor, Caoilte McAlinden; John McCloskey (1-1), Aaron Kelly (0-1); Ciaran McBride (0-1), Anton Scullion (0-2), Cormac Gough (0-2); Eoin McCallion, Ronan O’Kane (1-1), Reece McSorley (0-5)

SUBS: Shane Convery, Michael Kennedy (1-0), James McEldowney, Conor McSorley, Micheál Murray

SWATRAGH: Conor O'Kane; Niall O'Doherty, Cathal McQuillan, Mark Cassidy; Thomas McKeagney, Cathal Quinn, Patrick Turner; Martin Quinn, Sean Martin Quinn (0-2); Fintan McGurk, Darren McNicholl (1-1), Rory McGurk, Cathal Murray (0-2), Tommy McCloy (1-1), Sean Francis Quinn

SUBS: Paddy Bradley (0-2), Eugene McGuckin, Malachaí Ó hAgáin, Paddy Quinn (0-2), Conor Quinn (0-1),

Lavey 2-20 Coleraine 3-11

Lavey returned from the Port with a second win of the season, setting them up for a Round 3 clash with Banagher next month.

With Johnny McGarvey back at the helm, Lavey have also entered a team in the Antrim reserve league to give his panel hurling on a weekly basis as they integrate some of their recent minor winning team to the senior grade.

In round one, they were comfortable winners over Carrickmore with Odrán Waldron, Ryan Farren and Fintan Bradley, who scored 1-9, all hitting goals.

Bradley opted out of the Derry senior hurling squad this season and on Wednesday night he hit another goal as Lavey picked up their second win, with a second goal in as many games for Odrán Waldron.

LAVEY: Michael Taggart; Sean Toner, Dara McPeake, Colm Dillon; Cormac Collins, Eamon McGill, Ciaran Hendry (0-1); Dermot O'Neill, Oran Downey (0-1); Ryan McGill (0-3), Conal Shaw (0-2), Aidan Toner (0-4); Fintan Bradley (1-4), Ryan Farren (0-3), Jack Shaw

SUBS: Danny Shaw, Odrán Waldron (1-1), Sam Dodds (0-1)

Banagher 2-25 Na Magha 0-6

After a bye in Round 1, Ryan Lynch got off to a winning start as Banagher hurling manager with a comfortable away win over Na Magha on Wednesday night in Derry.

The visitors led 0-14 to 0-4 at the break, with goals from Johnny O'Dwyer and substitute Shane Farren adding to their tally.

BANAGHER: Daryl McDermott; Darragh Simpson, Ruairí McCloskey, Paul Murphy; Shane Murphy, Fintan McGilligan, Callum O'Kane (0-1); Oisin McCloskey (0-3), Liam Eoin Campbell (0-1); Daniel McGrellis (0-2), Tiarnán McCloskey (0-7, 5f), Reece Armstrong; Niall Biggs, Sean McCullagh (0-3), John O'Dwyer (1-4)

SUBS: Shane Farren (1-3), Thomas O'Neill (0-1), Jack Lynch, Christopher Guy, Jamie McCormick

Slaughtneil 1-16 Carrickmore 0-14

Slaughtneil bounced back from their defeat to Ballinascreen with a home win over Carrickmore.

Former winning captain Gareth O'Kane notched the Emmet's only goal, with Proinsias Burke, their top scorer against 'Screen, landing 11 points.

With their county players not on show, it was a second start for Jack Cassidy on the edge of the squad, with other young players Mark McEldowney and former Derry U17 duo Fintan McGrath and Ryan McPeake given a chance to impress manager Michael McShane.

Slaughtneil face neighbours Swatragh in their next game.

SLAUGHTNEIL: Francis McEldowney; Morgan McEldowney, Mark McEldowney, John Mellon; Paddy Convery (0-1), James McCloskey, Fearghal Ó Caiside (0-1); Shane Convery, Conan Hunter; Conor McKenna, Gareth O'Kane (1-0), Proinsias Burke (0-11), Sean Thomas McErlain, Jack Cassidy (0-3), Sean O'Doherty

SUBS: Fintan McGrath, Ryan McPeake, Conaill Scullion, Daniel Glass