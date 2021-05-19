This week's Derry GAA results and fixtures

Contact
Another full week of Derry GAA action
MONDAY
Hughes Steel Fabrications ACFL U17:
(A) Bellaghy 2-14 Ballinderry 3-12, Glenullin 6-16 Magherafelt 2-7, Ballinascreen 2-6 Glen 2-13
(B1) Limavady 4-8 Greenlough 1-6, Kilrea 3-8 Newbridge 1-17, Swatragh 3-6 Slaughtneil 4-11, Desertmartin 6-13 Faughanvale 1-13
(B2) Craigbane 2-14 Doire Trasna 2-2, St Trea’s & St John’s v Coleraine (OFF), Steelstown 5-11 Slaughtmanus 2-7, Foreglen 9-13 Loup 0-10
(C) Doire Colmcille 2-10 Banagher 7-12, Claudy 1-14 Lissan 3-12.
TUESDAY
Hughes Steel Fabrications U13 Football:
(A) Glen 2-5 Bellaghy 12-9, Magherafelt 2-12 Lavey 2-6
(B1) Greenlough 2-14 Slaughtneil 9-11, Ballinderry 1-10 Ballinascreen 3-2, Steelstown 6-7 Desertmartin 2-9, Ballymaguigan 2-5 Coleraine 0-3
(B2) Loup 3-9 Banagher 4-6, Claudy 8-10 Limavady 5-8
(C) Lissan 8-10 Slaughtmanus 2-4, Ardmore 6-9 Doire Colmcille 2-7, Foreglen 7-4 Dungiven B 4-7, St Michael's 2-8 Ballerin 3-5
DJ Print Dean McGlinchey Cup Quarter Finals: Moneymore 0-10 Ballymaguigan 3-15, Castledawson 1-11 Loup Res 0-17
WEDNESDAY
Sperrin Galvanisers SHL (7.15): Swatragh V Ballinascreen, Na Magha V Banagher, Coleraine V Lavey, Slaughtneil V Carrickmore
DJ Print Dr Kerlin Cup Quarter Final (7.00): Drumsurn V Claudy
THURSDAY
T Mackle U18.5 HL (7.00): Na Magha V Lavey
Hughes Steel Fabrications U15 FL (7.00):
(A) Lavey V Ballinascreen, Slaughtneil V Steelstown, Bellaghy V Dungiven, Glenullin V Greenlough, Glen V Magherafelt
(B) Swatragh V Coleraine, St Patrick's V Doire Trasna, Kilrea V Ballinderry, Newbridge V Limavady, Banagher w/o Castledawson d/f, Faughanvale w/o Craigbane d/f
(C) Claudy V Foreglen, Ballymaguigan w/o Sean Dolan's d/f, Ballerin V Ballinascreen B, Doire Colmcille V Dungiven B, St Michael's V Steelstown B, Slaughtmanus V Lissan
DJ Print Graham Cup Semi Final Replay (7.30): Moneymore Res V Desertmartin Res
FRIDAY
DJ Print Neal Carlin Cup Semi Final (7.00): Sean Dolans V Faughanvale Res
T Mackle U13 HL (7.00): Omagh V Swatragh, Carrickmore V Dungannon, Na Magha V Ballerin, Slaughtneil V Ballinascreen, Banagher V Coleraine, St Finbarrs V Lavey, St Patrick's V Kevin Lynch's
H&A Mechanical Services Recreational RFL (7.30): Magherafelt Thirds V Slaughtneil Thirds, Dungiven Thirds V Lavey Thirds, Bellaghy Thirds V Glen Thirds, Ogra Colmcille V Loup Thirds, Swatragh Thirds V Bellaghy Thirds B
SATURDAY
DJ Print Dean McGlinchey Cup Semi-Finals (6.30): Greenlough v Loup Res, Ballymaguigan v Glen Reserves
DJ Print Dr Kerlin Cup Semi Final (3.00): Banagher V Dungiven
DJ Print Neal Carlin Cup Semi Final (5.00): Glack V Steelstown Res
DJ Print James O'Hagan Cup Semi Finals (2.00): Craigbane V Dungiven Res, Slaughtmanus V Limavady
2020 O'Neills U18B2 FC Final (4.00): Ballinascreen V Desertmartin
2020 Oakleaf Restaurant Senior Reserve FC Semi-Finals (5.00): Magherafelt V Lavey, Bellaghy V Glen
2020 Glenshane Coach Hire Intermediate Reserve Semi-Final (4.00): Castledawson V Greenlough
SUNDAY
T Mackle U17 HL (12.00):
(A): Kevin Lynch's V Dungannon, Slaughtneil V Ballinascreen, Swatragh V Lavey
(B): Naomh Colum Cille Bye, Carrickmore V Eoghan Roe/Na Magha, Omagh V Banagher
Hughes Steel Fabrications U13B2 FL (12.00): Limavady V Castledawson
DJ Print Sean Larkin Cup Semi Finals (1.00): Ballinderry V Ballinascreen, Swatragh V Bellaghy
DJ Print Dr Kerlin Cup Semi-Final (2.00): Glenullin V Drumsurn/Claudy
MONDAY
Hughes Steel Fabrications U18.5 FL (7.00):
(A) Magherafelt V Dungiven
(B1) Faughanvale V Glenullin, Slaughtneil V Ballinascreen, Desertmartin V Steelstown, Newbridge V Kilrea, Castledawson V Greenlough
(B2) Coleraine V Banagher, Doire Trasna V Claudy, St Michael's V Slaughtmanus
