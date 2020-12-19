Kevin Madden takes charge of Swatragh for next season

Kevin Madden has been appointed as manager of Derry side Swatragh.

The Portglenone man, who was in Mickey Harte's Tyrone management team last season, takes over from Enda McGinley.

The club expect his management team to be finalised over the weekend.

Ballinascreen man and former Kilcoo selector Paul Devlin was also interviewed for the post.

Madden has been in charge of Loup, Dungiven and Glenullin during his management in career, after training Glenullin - under Liam Bradley - to the 2007 senior title.

Swatragh lost at the quarter final stage in the past two seasons and finished third in the league in 2019.