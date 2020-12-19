Kevin Madden takes charge of Swatragh for next season

Contact
Kevin Madden takes over as Swatragh manager (Pic: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile)
Kevin Madden has been appointed as manager of Derry side Swatragh.
The Portglenone man, who was in Mickey Harte's Tyrone management team last season, takes over from Enda McGinley.
The club expect his management team to be finalised over the weekend.
Ballinascreen man and former Kilcoo selector Paul Devlin was also interviewed for the post.
Madden has been in charge of Loup, Dungiven and Glenullin during his management in career, after training Glenullin - under Liam Bradley - to the 2007 senior title.
Swatragh lost at the quarter final stage in the past two seasons and finished third in the league in 2019.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Michaela McGilloway, Leafair Community Association, presenting flowers to Rosemary Walsh. Photo by Jim McCafferty
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.