Study: Kerry's translation from minor to senior

Contact
David Clifford takes on Paudie McGrogan in the 2016 All-Ireland Quarter-Final (Pic: Colm O'Reilly)
As part of a feature in this week's County Derry Post, Michael McMullan looked back looked in the Derry and Kerry camps of the 2014-2017 minor seasons.
From that, 22 Kerry players have featured senior league and championship. They are listed below with their appearances and scored for each. In the same window, Derry brought 24 players through to senior.
Here are the teams from their games with Derry.
2015 All-Ireland Semi-Final – Kerry 1-11 Derry 1-6
KERRY: B Courtney; J Morgan, D Brosnan, J Foley; G White, M Breen, D O’Brien; JM Foley (0-2), A Barry (0-1); B Sweeney, S O’Shea, B Barrett; M Foley (1-3), B O Seanachain, C Geaney (0-5, 0-3f).
SUBS T O’Sullivan, G O’Sullivan, M O’Connor, S O’Sullivan, E Cronin.
DERRY: C Mullan-Young; N Keenan, C Maunsell (1-0), C McGrogan; O Duffin, M McEvoy, E Concannon; C Glass (0-1, 0-1f), P Kearney; S Downey, J Doherty, P Coney; S McGuigan (0-2, 0-1f), F Kearney (0-2), T Flanagan.
SUBS: N McAtamney (0-1), G McLoughlin, F Higgins, B Grant, S Higgins.
2016 All-Ireland Quarter-Final – Kerry 1-24 Derry 2-10
KERRY: B Courtney; D Naughton, G O’Sullivan, N Collins; M Potts (0-1), D O’Brien (0-2), M Foley; M Breen (0-1), M Ryan (0-1); B Sweeney, S O’Shea (1-6, 1f), D Moynihan (0-1); F O’Brien, D Shaw (0-5), D Clifford (0-5).
SUBS: B Friel (0-1), C Teahan (0-1), S Okunbar, K Dwyer, C Linnane, T O’Connor.
DERRY: B McKinless; C McCluskey, G McLaughlin, A Bradley; S McErlain, E Concannon, P McGrogan (0-1); P Coney (0-3), C Doherty; S Higgins (0-1), C Devlin (0-3f), P Quigg (1-0); S Downey, F Higgins (1-2, 1f), E Bradley.
SUBS: O McKeever, O McWilliams, S Mortimer, R Young, L Kielt, JP Devlin.
2017 All-Ireland Final – Kerry 6-17 Derry 1-8
KERRY: D Uosis; S O’Leary, C O’Donogue, C Gammell; P Warren, M Potts, N Donohue; B Mahony, D O’Connor; A Donoghue (0-2), D Clifford (4-4), Donial O’Sullivan (0-2); F Clifford (2-0), J Griffin (0-2), B Friel (0-5, 1f).
SUBS: E Horan (0-1), Donnchadh O’Sullivan (0-1), C O’Reilly, M O’Leary, R O’Neill , M Slatttery.
DERRY: O Hartin; O McGill, C McCluskey, S McKeever; S McErlain, P McGrogan, C McShane; O McWilliams (0-2), D Rafferty; P Quigg (1-1, 1 pen), R Mullan (0-1), M Bradley; B McCarron, L McWilliams (0-3, 1f), M McGrogan (0-1).
SUBS: C Quinn, C Brown, D Cassidy, O Quinn, T McHugh, JP Devlin.
Those who made it to senior...
2014 Minors
Tomás Ó Se
League apps: 3 Debut: Galway 2019 Scored: 0-1
C'ship apps: 1 Debut: Donegal 2019 Scored: 0-0
Barry O'Sullivan
Debut: R'common 2016 League apps: 7 Scored: 0-1
C'ship apps: 0
Shane Ryan
League apps: 11 Debut: Tyrone 2019 Scored 0-0
C'ship apps: 8 Debut Clare 2019 Scored 0-0
Killian Spillane
League apps: 10 Debut: Donegal 2018 Scored 0-7
C'ship apps: 5 Debut: Donegal 2019 Scored 1-5
Robert Wharton
League apps: 0 Scored 0-0
C'ship apps: 1 Debut: Clare 2019 Scored 0-0
Liam Kearney
League apps: 5 Debut: Galway 2018 Scored: 0-1
C'ship apps: 0
Miceál Burns
League apps: 11 Debut: Donegal 2018 Scored: 0-11
C'ship apps: 14 Debut: Clare 2016 Scored: 1-1
Cormac Coffey
League apps: 3 Debut: Donegal 2018 Scored: 0-1
C'ship apps: 0
Matthew Flaherty
League apps: 3 Debut: Mayo 2018 Scored: 0-1
C'ship apps: 0
2015 Minors
Gavin White
League apps: 5Debut: Galway 2018 Scored: 0-1
C'ship apps: 13 Debut: Clare 2018 Scored: 0-2
Jason Foley
League apps: 15 Debut: Donegal 2017 Scored: 0-0
C'ship apps: 14 Debut: Clare 2018 Scored: 0-1
Conor Geaney
League apps: 4 Debut: Donegal 2017 Scored: 0-0~
C'ship apps: 0
Brian Ó Seanachain
League apps: 1 Debut: Donegal 2018 Scored: 0-1
C'ship apps: 0
Andrew Barry
League apps: 2 Debut: Mayo 2018 Scored: 0-0
C'ship apps: 0
2016 Minors
Dara Moynihan
League apps: 14 Debut: Galway 2018 Scored: 0-11
C'ship apps: 6 Debut: Cork 2019 Scored: 0-1
Seán O'Shea
League apps: 16 Debut: Donegal 2018 Scored: 2-85
C'ship apps: 13 Debut: Clare 2018 Scored: 1-75
Graham O'Sullivan
League apps: 9 Debut: Galway 2018 Scored: 0-0
C'ship apps: 2 Debut: Mayo 2019 Scored: 0-1
David Shaw
League apps: 1 Debut: Meath 2020 Scored: 0-2
C'ship apps: 0
2017 Minors
David Clifford
League apps: 13 Debut: Donegal 2018 Scored: 2-47
C'ship apps: 13 Debut: Clare 2018 Scored: 4-41
Diarmuid O'Connor
League apps: 12 Debut: Galway 2018 Scored: 0-3
C'ship apps: 5 Debut: Clare 2019 Scored: 0-2
RELATED
- Find out who the 82 players are that have played for Derry since 2016 More...
- Éamonn Fitzmaurice on the key to stopping players leaving for the AFL More...
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.