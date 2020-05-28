Study: Kerry's translation from minor to senior

As part of a feature in this week's County Derry Post, Michael McMullan looked back looked in the Derry and Kerry camps of the 2014-2017 minor seasons.

From that, 22 Kerry players have featured senior league and championship. They are listed below with their appearances and scored for each. In the same window, Derry brought 24 players through to senior.

Here are the teams from their games with Derry.

2015 All-Ireland Semi-Final – Kerry 1-11 Derry 1-6

KERRY: B Courtney; J Morgan, D Brosnan, J Foley; G White, M Breen, D O’Brien; JM Foley (0-2), A Barry (0-1); B Sweeney, S O’Shea, B Barrett; M Foley (1-3), B O Seanachain, C Geaney (0-5, 0-3f).

SUBS T O’Sullivan, G O’Sullivan, M O’Connor, S O’Sullivan, E Cronin.

DERRY: C Mullan-Young; N Keenan, C Maunsell (1-0), C McGrogan; O Duffin, M McEvoy, E Concannon; C Glass (0-1, 0-1f), P Kearney; S Downey, J Doherty, P Coney; S McGuigan (0-2, 0-1f), F Kearney (0-2), T Flanagan.

SUBS: N McAtamney (0-1), G McLoughlin, F Higgins, B Grant, S Higgins.

2016 All-Ireland Quarter-Final – Kerry 1-24 Derry 2-10

KERRY: B Courtney; D Naughton, G O’Sullivan, N Collins; M Potts (0-1), D O’Brien (0-2), M Foley; M Breen (0-1), M Ryan (0-1); B Sweeney, S O’Shea (1-6, 1f), D Moynihan (0-1); F O’Brien, D Shaw (0-5), D Clifford (0-5).

SUBS: B Friel (0-1), C Teahan (0-1), S Okunbar, K Dwyer, C Linnane, T O’Connor.

DERRY: B McKinless; C McCluskey, G McLaughlin, A Bradley; S McErlain, E Concannon, P McGrogan (0-1); P Coney (0-3), C Doherty; S Higgins (0-1), C Devlin (0-3f), P Quigg (1-0); S Downey, F Higgins (1-2, 1f), E Bradley.

SUBS: O McKeever, O McWilliams, S Mortimer, R Young, L Kielt, JP Devlin.

2017 All-Ireland Final – Kerry 6-17 Derry 1-8

KERRY: D Uosis; S O’Leary, C O’Donogue, C Gammell; P Warren, M Potts, N Donohue; B Mahony, D O’Connor; A Donoghue (0-2), D Clifford (4-4), Donial O’Sullivan (0-2); F Clifford (2-0), J Griffin (0-2), B Friel (0-5, 1f).

SUBS: E Horan (0-1), Donnchadh O’Sullivan (0-1), C O’Reilly, M O’Leary, R O’Neill , M Slatttery.

DERRY: O Hartin; O McGill, C McCluskey, S McKeever; S McErlain, P McGrogan, C McShane; O McWilliams (0-2), D Rafferty; P Quigg (1-1, 1 pen), R Mullan (0-1), M Bradley; B McCarron, L McWilliams (0-3, 1f), M McGrogan (0-1).

SUBS: C Quinn, C Brown, D Cassidy, O Quinn, T McHugh, JP Devlin.

Those who made it to senior...

2014 Minors

Tomás Ó Se

League apps: 3 Debut: Galway 2019 Scored: 0-1

C'ship apps: 1 Debut: Donegal 2019 Scored: 0-0

Barry O'Sullivan

Debut: R'common 2016 League apps: 7 Scored: 0-1

C'ship apps: 0

Shane Ryan

League apps: 11 Debut: Tyrone 2019 Scored 0-0

C'ship apps: 8 Debut Clare 2019 Scored 0-0

Killian Spillane

League apps: 10 Debut: Donegal 2018 Scored 0-7

C'ship apps: 5 Debut: Donegal 2019 Scored 1-5

Robert Wharton

League apps: 0 Scored 0-0

C'ship apps: 1 Debut: Clare 2019 Scored 0-0

Liam Kearney

League apps: 5 Debut: Galway 2018 Scored: 0-1

C'ship apps: 0

Miceál Burns

League apps: 11 Debut: Donegal 2018 Scored: 0-11

C'ship apps: 14 Debut: Clare 2016 Scored: 1-1

Cormac Coffey

League apps: 3 Debut: Donegal 2018 Scored: 0-1

C'ship apps: 0

Matthew Flaherty

League apps: 3 Debut: Mayo 2018 Scored: 0-1

C'ship apps: 0

2015 Minors

Gavin White

League apps: 5Debut: Galway 2018 Scored: 0-1

C'ship apps: 13 Debut: Clare 2018 Scored: 0-2

Jason Foley

League apps: 15 Debut: Donegal 2017 Scored: 0-0

C'ship apps: 14 Debut: Clare 2018 Scored: 0-1

Conor Geaney

League apps: 4 Debut: Donegal 2017 Scored: 0-0~

C'ship apps: 0

Brian Ó Seanachain

League apps: 1 Debut: Donegal 2018 Scored: 0-1

C'ship apps: 0

Andrew Barry

League apps: 2 Debut: Mayo 2018 Scored: 0-0

C'ship apps: 0

2016 Minors

Dara Moynihan

League apps: 14 Debut: Galway 2018 Scored: 0-11

C'ship apps: 6 Debut: Cork 2019 Scored: 0-1

Seán O'Shea

League apps: 16 Debut: Donegal 2018 Scored: 2-85

C'ship apps: 13 Debut: Clare 2018 Scored: 1-75

Graham O'Sullivan

League apps: 9 Debut: Galway 2018 Scored: 0-0

C'ship apps: 2 Debut: Mayo 2019 Scored: 0-1

David Shaw

League apps: 1 Debut: Meath 2020 Scored: 0-2

C'ship apps: 0

2017 Minors

David Clifford

League apps: 13 Debut: Donegal 2018 Scored: 2-47

C'ship apps: 13 Debut: Clare 2018 Scored: 4-41

Diarmuid O'Connor

League apps: 12 Debut: Galway 2018 Scored: 0-3

C'ship apps: 5 Debut: Clare 2019 Scored: 0-2

RELATED

- Find out who the 82 players are that have played for Derry since 2016 More...

- Éamonn Fitzmaurice on the key to stopping players leaving for the AFL More...