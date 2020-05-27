Owenbeg's revolving door

From Damian Barton's first league game in 2016 to Derry's defeat in Cork this season, 82 players have represented Derry in league and championship.

In this week's County Derry Post, a special feature looks into the Derry and Kerry minor teams of recent seasons, as well as a look at the changing landscape on the Oakleafers' senior front, where the players are graduating into.

Of that total, 52 have played in the championship, including a 2016 appearance between the posts for then goalkeeping coach Michael Conlan.

In all seven goalkeepers have been used, with another goalkeeper coach, Barry Gillis, being listed as an unused sub as cover for another goalkeeping crisis.

Conor McAtamney has played most games. Having played in all but one league game under Damian Barton and Damian McErlain, his two stoppage time appearances this season would've have amounted to more than three or four minutes.

The extended Slaughtneil championship runs left Barton and McErlain preparing a team with both hands tied up their back, such is Shane McGuigan's influence up front. In defence, Derry have also had to patch up a defence that has been without Brendan Rogers and the McKaigue brothers.

The fact that a county can be so dependant on one club is a major concern going forward.

With a more competitive club championship in recent years, that should change. Even so, there has so be some serious planning into maximising players coming from both intermediate ranks and the city.

When you think of Galway being an established Division 1 county, with Corofin shooting the lights out at club level.

With such a revolving door at the entrance to Owenbeg, with players dropping out of panels and different managers, rightly, having their own ideas on selections, there is no continuity.

Without this, how can a kick-out strategy be developed, defined marking alignments or a pattern of play ever be established.

During the same time window, Monaghan used 47 players and Donegal 58 - in both league and championship.

Grab a copy of the paper for the feature in full. Éamonn Fitzmaurice gives an insight on the Kerry way of bringing players through the Hogan Cup and county minor pathway, before bedding them into the senior team.

League, championship and total appearances (2016 to 2020)

Conor McAtamney 30-13-43

Chrissy McKaigue 21-12-33

Emmet Bradley 24-8-32

Karl McKaigue 19-12-31

Enda Lynn 21-10-31

Brendan Rogers 16-13-29

Benny Heron 24-5-29

James Kielt 19-9-28

Ciaran McFaul 17-10-27

Mark Lynch 16-10-26

Niall Keenan 19-6-25

Thomas Mallon 16-7-23

Christopher Bradley 16-7-23

Shane McGuigan 14-8-22

Niall Toner 16-6-22

Carlus McWilliams 17-5-22

Padraig Cassidy 17-5-22

Emmett McGuckin 13-8-21

Michael McEvoy 17-4-21

Danny Tallon 15-3-18

Danny Heavron 9-8-17

Conor Doherty 14-3-17

Ryan Bell 10-6-16

Neil Forester 9-6-15

Ben McKinless 8-5-13

Padraig McGrogan 13-0-13

Paddy Coney 7-5-12

Jason Rocks 9-3-12

Niall Loughlin 9-3-12

Peter Hagan 11-1-12

Liam McGoldrick 5-6-11

Kevin Johnston 7-4-11

Paul McNeill 8-3-11

Gareth McKinless 6-4-10

Gavin O'Neill 7-3-10

Ciaran Mullan 5-4-9

Jack Doherty 5-4-9

Connor Nevin 6-3-9

Niall Holly 3-5-8

Mark Craig 8-0-8

Conor McCluskey 8-0-8

Eoghan Concannon 4-3-7

Oisin Duffy 4-3-7

Sean F Quinn 4-3-7

SL McGoldrick 5-2-7

Shane Heavron 5-2-7

Ruairi Mooney 5-2-7

Terence O'Brien 6-1-7

Michael Bateson 4-2-6

Eamon McGill 6-0-6

Eoghan Brown 0-5-5

Cailean O'Boyle 4-1-5

Odhran Lynch 5-0-5

Daniel McKinless 4-0-4

Ryan Dougan 4-0-4

Shea Downey 4-0-4

Oisin Hegarty 4-0-4

Conor Mulholland 2-1-3

Conor Murphy 3-0-3

Declan Hughes 3-0-3

Declan Cassidy 3-0-3

Alex Doherty 3-0-3

Conor McGrogan 2-0-2

Eoin McNicholl 2-0-2

Oisin Duffin 2-0-2

Ronan Murphy 2-0-2

Oran Hartin 2-0-2

Patrick Kearney 2-0-2

Dermot McBride 0-1-1

Gerard O'Kane 0-1-1

Michael Conlan 0-1-1

Barry Grant 1-0-1

Charlie Kielt 1-0-1

Conor Kearns 1-0-1

Conor McLarnon 1-0-1

Declan Mullan 1-0-1

Joe Morgan 1-0-1

Ryan Ferris 1-0-1

Aaron Bradley 1-0-1

Jordan Curran 1-0-1

Ben McCarron 1-0-1

Eoghan Duffy 1-0-1

