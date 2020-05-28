Study: Derry's translation from minor to senior

Contact
From the 2014-2017 minor seasons, 24 Derry players have featured senior league and championship.
They are listed below with their appearances and scored for each.
As part of a feature in this week's County Derry Post, Michael McMullan looked back looked in the Derry and Kerry camps of that era.
Donegal beat Derry in the 2014 first round, before going all the way to the All-Ireland final where they were beaten by Kerry.
The following year, Damian McErlain steered Derry to the first of the Ulster titles in his three year term.
Here are the teams from their games with Kerry.
2015 All-Ireland Semi-Final – Kerry 1-11 Derry 1-6
KERRY: B Courtney; J Morgan, D Brosnan, J Foley; G White, M Breen, D O’Brien; JM Foley (0-2), A Barry (0-1); B Sweeney, S O’Shea, B Barrett; M Foley (1-3), B O Seanachain, C Geaney (0-5, 0-3f).
SUBS T O’Sullivan, G O’Sullivan, M O’Connor, S O’Sullivan, E Cronin.
DERRY: C Mullan-Young; N Keenan, C Maunsell (1-0), C McGrogan; O Duffin, M McEvoy, E Concannon; C Glass (0-1, 0-1f), P Kearney; S Downey, J Doherty, P Coney; S McGuigan (0-2, 0-1f), F Kearney (0-2), T Flanagan.
SUBS: N McAtamney (0-1), G McLoughlin, F Higgins, B Grant, S Higgins.
2016 All-Ireland Quarter-Final – Kerry 1-24 Derry 2-10
KERRY: B Courtney; D Naughton, G O’Sullivan, N Collins; M Potts (0-1), D O’Brien (0-2), M Foley; M Breen (0-1), M Ryan (0-1); B Sweeney, S O’Shea (1-6, 1f), D Moynihan (0-1); F O’Brien, D Shaw (0-5), D Clifford (0-5).
SUBS: B Friel (0-1), C Teahan (0-1), S Okunbar, K Dwyer, C Linnane, T O’Connor.
DERRY: B McKinless; C McCluskey, G McLaughlin, A Bradley; S McErlain, E Concannon, P McGrogan (0-1); P Coney (0-3), C Doherty; S Higgins (0-1), C Devlin (0-3f), P Quigg (1-0); S Downey, F Higgins (1-2, 1f), E Bradley.
SUBS: O McKeever, O McWilliams, S Mortimer, R Young, L Kielt, JP Devlin.
2017 All-Ireland Final – Kerry 6-17 Derry 1-8
KERRY: D Uosis; S O’Leary, C O’Donogue, C Gammell; P Warren, M Potts, N Donohue; B Mahony, D O’Connor; A Donoghue (0-2), D Clifford (4-4), Donial O’Sullivan (0-2); F Clifford (2-0), J Griffin (0-2), B Friel (0-5, 1f).
SUBS: E Horan (0-1), Donnchadh O’Sullivan (0-1), C O’Reilly, M O’Leary, R O’Neill , M Slatttery.
DERRY: O Hartin; O McGill, C McCluskey, S McKeever; S McErlain, P McGrogan, C McShane; O McWilliams (0-2), D Rafferty; P Quigg (1-1, 1 pen), R Mullan (0-1), M Bradley; B McCarron, L McWilliams (0-3, 1f), M McGrogan (0-1).
SUBS: C Quinn, C Brown, D Cassidy, O Quinn, T McHugh, JP Devlin.
Those who made it to senior...
2014 Minors
Paul McNeill
League apps: 8 Debut: Armagh 2018 Scored: 1-0
C'ship apps: 3 Debut: Donegal 2018 Scored: 0-0
Peter Hagan
League apps: 11 Debut: Clare 2017 Scored: 0-1
C'ship apps: 1 Debut: Donegal 2018 Scored: 0-0
Danny Tallon
League apps: 15 Debut: Clare 2017 Scored: 2-6
C'ship apps: 3 Debut: Tyrone 2017 Scored: 0-3
2015 Minors
Patrick Kearney
League apps: 2 Debut: Louth 2020 Scored: 0-0
C'ship apps: 0
Shane McGuigan
League apps: 14 Debut: Wexford 2018 Scored: 7-48
C'ship apps: 8 Debut: Tyrone 2017 Scored: 2-15
Oisin Duffin
League apps: 2 Debut: Kildare 2017 Scored: 0-0
C'ship apps: 0
Conor McGrogan
League apps: 2 Debut: Down 2017 Scored: 0-0
C'ship apps: 0
Barry Grant
League apps: 1 Debut: Down 2017 Scored: 0-0
C'ship apps: 0
Jack Doherty
League apps: 5 Debut: Clare 2017 Scored: 0-0
C'ship apps: 4 Debut: Donegal 2018 Scored: 0-3
Michael McEvoy
League apps: 17 Debut: Clare 2017 Scored: 0-1
C'ship apps: 4 Debut: Tyrone 2017 Scored: 0-0
Niall Keenan
League apps: 19 Debut: Clare 2017 Scored: 0-3
C'ship apps: 6 Debut: Tyrone 2017 Scored: 0-0
2016 Minors
Aaron Bradley
League apps: 1 Debut: Offaly 2018 Scored: 0-0
C'ship apps: 0
Shea Downey
League apps: 4 Debut: Down 2020 Scored: 0-2
C'ship apps: 0
Eoghan Concannon
League apps: 4 Debut: Antrim 2019 Scored: 0-0
C'ship apps: 3 Debut: Tyrone 2019 Scored: 0-0
Paddy Coney
League apps: 7 Debut: Antrim 2019 Scored: 0-3
C'ship apps: 5 Debut: Donegal 2018 Scored: 0-0
Conor Doherty
League apps: 14 Debut: Westmeath 2018 Scored: 0-4
C'ship apps: 3 Debut: Mayo 2017 Scored: 0-0
Ben McKinless
League apps: 8 Debut: Meath 2017 Scored: 0-0
C'ship apps: 5 Debut: Tyrone 2017 Scored: 0-0
2017 Minors
Declan Cassidy
League apps: 3 Debut: Tipperary 2020 Scored: 0-0
C'ship apps: 0
Alex Doherty
League apps: 3 Debut: Leitrim 2020 Scored: 1-1
C'ship apps: 0
Ben McCarron
League apps: 1 Debut: Leitrim 2020 Scored: 0-1
C'ship apps: 0
Odhran Lynch
League apps: 5 Debut: Leitirm 2020 Scored: 0-1
C'ship apps: 0
Oran Hartin
League apps: 2 Debut: Longford 2018 Scored: 0-0
C'ship apps: 0
Padraig McGrogan
League apps: 13 Debut: Longford 2018 Scored: 1-2
C'ship apps: 0
Conor McCluskey
League apps: 8 Debut: Fermanagh 2018 Scored: 0-0
C'ship apps: 0
- Éamonn Fitzmaurice on the key to stopping players leaving for the AFL More...
