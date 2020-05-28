Study: Derry's translation from minor to senior

From the 2014-2017 minor seasons, 24 Derry players have featured senior league and championship.

They are listed below with their appearances and scored for each.

As part of a feature in this week's County Derry Post, Michael McMullan looked back looked in the Derry and Kerry camps of that era.

Donegal beat Derry in the 2014 first round, before going all the way to the All-Ireland final where they were beaten by Kerry.

The following year, Damian McErlain steered Derry to the first of the Ulster titles in his three year term.

Here are the teams from their games with Kerry.

2015 All-Ireland Semi-Final – Kerry 1-11 Derry 1-6

KERRY: B Courtney; J Morgan, D Brosnan, J Foley; G White, M Breen, D O’Brien; JM Foley (0-2), A Barry (0-1); B Sweeney, S O’Shea, B Barrett; M Foley (1-3), B O Seanachain, C Geaney (0-5, 0-3f).

SUBS T O’Sullivan, G O’Sullivan, M O’Connor, S O’Sullivan, E Cronin.

DERRY: C Mullan-Young; N Keenan, C Maunsell (1-0), C McGrogan; O Duffin, M McEvoy, E Concannon; C Glass (0-1, 0-1f), P Kearney; S Downey, J Doherty, P Coney; S McGuigan (0-2, 0-1f), F Kearney (0-2), T Flanagan.

SUBS: N McAtamney (0-1), G McLoughlin, F Higgins, B Grant, S Higgins.

2016 All-Ireland Quarter-Final – Kerry 1-24 Derry 2-10

KERRY: B Courtney; D Naughton, G O’Sullivan, N Collins; M Potts (0-1), D O’Brien (0-2), M Foley; M Breen (0-1), M Ryan (0-1); B Sweeney, S O’Shea (1-6, 1f), D Moynihan (0-1); F O’Brien, D Shaw (0-5), D Clifford (0-5).

SUBS: B Friel (0-1), C Teahan (0-1), S Okunbar, K Dwyer, C Linnane, T O’Connor.

DERRY: B McKinless; C McCluskey, G McLaughlin, A Bradley; S McErlain, E Concannon, P McGrogan (0-1); P Coney (0-3), C Doherty; S Higgins (0-1), C Devlin (0-3f), P Quigg (1-0); S Downey, F Higgins (1-2, 1f), E Bradley.

SUBS: O McKeever, O McWilliams, S Mortimer, R Young, L Kielt, JP Devlin.

2017 All-Ireland Final – Kerry 6-17 Derry 1-8

KERRY: D Uosis; S O’Leary, C O’Donogue, C Gammell; P Warren, M Potts, N Donohue; B Mahony, D O’Connor; A Donoghue (0-2), D Clifford (4-4), Donial O’Sullivan (0-2); F Clifford (2-0), J Griffin (0-2), B Friel (0-5, 1f).

SUBS: E Horan (0-1), Donnchadh O’Sullivan (0-1), C O’Reilly, M O’Leary, R O’Neill , M Slatttery.

DERRY: O Hartin; O McGill, C McCluskey, S McKeever; S McErlain, P McGrogan, C McShane; O McWilliams (0-2), D Rafferty; P Quigg (1-1, 1 pen), R Mullan (0-1), M Bradley; B McCarron, L McWilliams (0-3, 1f), M McGrogan (0-1).

SUBS: C Quinn, C Brown, D Cassidy, O Quinn, T McHugh, JP Devlin.

Those who made it to senior...

2014 Minors

Paul McNeill

League apps: 8 Debut: Armagh 2018 Scored: 1-0

C'ship apps: 3 Debut: Donegal 2018 Scored: 0-0

Peter Hagan

League apps: 11 Debut: Clare 2017 Scored: 0-1

C'ship apps: 1 Debut: Donegal 2018 Scored: 0-0

Danny Tallon

League apps: 15 Debut: Clare 2017 Scored: 2-6

C'ship apps: 3 Debut: Tyrone 2017 Scored: 0-3

2015 Minors

Patrick Kearney

League apps: 2 Debut: Louth 2020 Scored: 0-0

C'ship apps: 0

Shane McGuigan

League apps: 14 Debut: Wexford 2018 Scored: 7-48

C'ship apps: 8 Debut: Tyrone 2017 Scored: 2-15

Oisin Duffin

League apps: 2 Debut: Kildare 2017 Scored: 0-0

C'ship apps: 0

Conor McGrogan

League apps: 2 Debut: Down 2017 Scored: 0-0

C'ship apps: 0

Barry Grant

League apps: 1 Debut: Down 2017 Scored: 0-0

C'ship apps: 0

Jack Doherty

League apps: 5 Debut: Clare 2017 Scored: 0-0

C'ship apps: 4 Debut: Donegal 2018 Scored: 0-3

Michael McEvoy

League apps: 17 Debut: Clare 2017 Scored: 0-1

C'ship apps: 4 Debut: Tyrone 2017 Scored: 0-0

Niall Keenan

League apps: 19 Debut: Clare 2017 Scored: 0-3

C'ship apps: 6 Debut: Tyrone 2017 Scored: 0-0

2016 Minors

Aaron Bradley

League apps: 1 Debut: Offaly 2018 Scored: 0-0

C'ship apps: 0

Shea Downey

League apps: 4 Debut: Down 2020 Scored: 0-2

C'ship apps: 0

Eoghan Concannon

League apps: 4 Debut: Antrim 2019 Scored: 0-0

C'ship apps: 3 Debut: Tyrone 2019 Scored: 0-0

Paddy Coney

League apps: 7 Debut: Antrim 2019 Scored: 0-3

C'ship apps: 5 Debut: Donegal 2018 Scored: 0-0

Conor Doherty

League apps: 14 Debut: Westmeath 2018 Scored: 0-4

C'ship apps: 3 Debut: Mayo 2017 Scored: 0-0

Ben McKinless

League apps: 8 Debut: Meath 2017 Scored: 0-0

C'ship apps: 5 Debut: Tyrone 2017 Scored: 0-0

2017 Minors

Declan Cassidy

League apps: 3 Debut: Tipperary 2020 Scored: 0-0

C'ship apps: 0

Alex Doherty

League apps: 3 Debut: Leitrim 2020 Scored: 1-1

C'ship apps: 0

Ben McCarron

League apps: 1 Debut: Leitrim 2020 Scored: 0-1

C'ship apps: 0

Odhran Lynch

League apps: 5 Debut: Leitirm 2020 Scored: 0-1

C'ship apps: 0

Oran Hartin

League apps: 2 Debut: Longford 2018 Scored: 0-0

C'ship apps: 0

Padraig McGrogan

League apps: 13 Debut: Longford 2018 Scored: 1-2

C'ship apps: 0

Conor McCluskey

League apps: 8 Debut: Fermanagh 2018 Scored: 0-0

C'ship apps: 0

