Dungiven fixed for February meeting with Latton in Ulster U21 preliminary round

Dungiven have had the date for their Ulster U21 preliminary round with Monaghan champions Latton confirmed for Sunday, February 9.

The winners will play Clann Éireann in the quarter-finals, which are fixed for the weekend of March 8/9.

The Derry champions will have to plan for Aaron Mulligan, who was man of the match for Monaghan in their McKenna Cup win over the Oakleafers back in December.

Dungiven's last outing in Ulster was in the Paul McGirr U16 tournament. After defeating Kilrea to land the Derry title, they bowed out in the semi-final to Burren.

Preliminary Round - Sunday, February 9 (2.00)

Dungiven v Latton

Quarter-Finals - March 8/9

(1) - Carrickmore v St Eunan's

(2) - Enniskillen v Ramor United

(3) - Prelim winners v Clann Éireann

(4) - St Brigid's v Carryduff

Semi-Finals

1 v 2

3 v 4

