Dungiven fixed for February meeting with Latton in Ulster U21 preliminary round

Clann Éireann await the winners

Dungiven draw to face Latton in the Ulster U21 championship in Creggan

Dungiven celebrate their Derry U21 final win over Kilrea. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Dungiven have had the date for their Ulster U21 preliminary round with Monaghan champions Latton confirmed for Sunday, February 9.

The winners will play Clann Éireann in the quarter-finals, which are fixed for the weekend of March 8/9.

The Derry champions will have to plan for Aaron Mulligan, who was man of the match for Monaghan in their McKenna Cup win over the Oakleafers back in December.

Dungiven's last outing in Ulster was in the Paul McGirr U16 tournament.  After defeating Kilrea to land the Derry title, they bowed out in the semi-final to Burren.

Preliminary Round - Sunday, February 9 (2.00)
Dungiven v Latton

Quarter-Finals - March 8/9
(1) - Carrickmore v St Eunan's
(2) - Enniskillen v Ramor United
(3) - Prelim winners v Clann Éireann
(4) - St Brigid's v Carryduff

Semi-Finals
1 v 2
3 v 4

- ALSO McNicholl hopes U21 grades proves to be a stepping stone  Click here...

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


