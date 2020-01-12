Dungiven drawn to face Latton in the Ulster U21 championship in Creggan

Dungiven will face Monaghan champions Latton in the preliminary round of the Ulster U21 football championship at Creggan.

The winners will play Armagh winners Clann Éireann in the quarter-finals.

The draw was made on Sunday night in Creggan clubrooms.

Prelimary Round - Date TBC

Dungiven v Latton



Quarter-Finals - March 8/9

(1) - Carrickmore v St Eunan's

(2) - Enniskillen v Ramor United

(3) - Prelim winners v Clann Éireann

(4) - St Brigid's v Carryduff

Semi-Finals

1 v 2

3 v 4