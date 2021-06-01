New project launched to boost tourism in one of the most stunning areas of Derry

Businesses urged to get involved in new council initiative

Binevenagh

The view from Binevenagh Mountain.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A new scheme has been set up to support tourism businesses in the Binevenagh area of County Derry.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has secured funding under the DAERA Rural Tourism Collaborative Experiences Programme, and is now seeking to work with tourism businesses in both areas.

Anyone interested in getting involved in the initiative is invited to come along to a virtual ‘Experience Development Workshop’ to find out more.

The workshop will take place on Tuesday, June 15, from 10am to 12 noon.

he programme is aimed at providers who offer outdoor activities, health and wellbeing initiatives, storytelling, music, craft, local food and drink and accommodation.

In order to be eligible, you must be:

- Resident or your experience based or operational within either location
- Be willing to create bookable, saleable visitor experiences that give visitors a reason to travel and explore Binevenagh, thereby generating economic benefits for your business and the wider destination.
- Be willing to share your story relating to Binevenagh area through your visitor experience.
= Be willing to collaborate with other tourism businesses.

Anyone interested in taking part in the virtual event must register by June 4.

For further information contact: Zoe Bratton, Product Development Officer, at Causeway council.

XX DO NOT USE XX If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie