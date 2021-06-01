New project launched to boost tourism in one of the most stunning areas of Derry

A new scheme has been set up to support tourism businesses in the Binevenagh area of County Derry.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has secured funding under the DAERA Rural Tourism Collaborative Experiences Programme, and is now seeking to work with tourism businesses in both areas.

Anyone interested in getting involved in the initiative is invited to come along to a virtual ‘Experience Development Workshop’ to find out more.

The workshop will take place on Tuesday, June 15, from 10am to 12 noon.

he programme is aimed at providers who offer outdoor activities, health and wellbeing initiatives, storytelling, music, craft, local food and drink and accommodation.

In order to be eligible, you must be:

- Resident or your experience based or operational within either location

- Be willing to create bookable, saleable visitor experiences that give visitors a reason to travel and explore Binevenagh, thereby generating economic benefits for your business and the wider destination.

- Be willing to share your story relating to Binevenagh area through your visitor experience.

= Be willing to collaborate with other tourism businesses.

Anyone interested in taking part in the virtual event must register by June 4.

For further information contact: Zoe Bratton, Product Development Officer, at Causeway council.