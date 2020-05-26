CORONAVIRUS LATEST: No COVID-19 deaths reported in NI for first time since March 18

Contact
There have been no COVID-19 related deaths reported by the Department of Health in the past 24 hours.
It marks the first day since March 18 - almost 10 weeks - that no deaths have been reported in the the North.
It comes after the no new deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland yesterday.
The latest figures from the department state the total number of people who have died remains the same as Monday's total of 514 deaths.
The total number of positive cases now stands at 4,637.
Derry City and Strabane has 164 positive cases, the second lowest of any local government district in the North.
