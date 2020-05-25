CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Eight more deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

There have been eight more deaths recorded in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll to 514, according to the latest Department of Health statistics.

In Northern Ireland 58,136 lab tests have been carried out with 4,609 people testing positive throughout the country.

In Derry City and Strabane specifically, 3,028 individuals were tested resulting in 164 positive cases.

That is the second lowest rate per 100,000 of population at 109, the lowest is Fermanagh and Omagh with 68 positive tests per 100,000 of population.

Belfast has the highest rate with 383.

Across the country 28 Intensive Care Unit beds remain available and the total bed occupancy rate sits at 76%.

A further 118 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died across the UK, bringing the total to 36,793

In the Republic of Ireland another four deaths related to Covid-19 have been announced, bringing the total there to 1,608.