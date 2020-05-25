Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Eight more deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

HSE approved ways to protect yourself and others against the Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There have been eight more deaths recorded in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll to 514, according to the latest Department of Health statistics.

In Northern Ireland 58,136 lab tests have been carried out with 4,609 people testing positive throughout the country.

In Derry City and Strabane specifically, 3,028 individuals were tested resulting in 164 positive cases.

That is the second lowest rate per 100,000 of population at 109, the lowest is Fermanagh and Omagh with 68 positive tests per 100,000 of population.

Belfast has the highest rate with 383.

Across the country 28 Intensive Care Unit beds remain available and the total bed occupancy rate sits at 76%.

A further 118 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died across the UK, bringing the total to 36,793

In the Republic of Ireland another four deaths related to Covid-19 have been announced, bringing the total there to 1,608.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie