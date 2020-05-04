CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Six more deaths in Northern Ireland

Six more COVID-19 related deaths were announced in Northern Ireland today bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 387, according to the Department of Health.

That total will be higher when deaths in the community are taken into account.

The latest Department of Health statistics show that 30,946 laboratory tests have been carried out on 26,488 people resulting in 3,836 positive tests.

The daily change saw 69 new positive tests.

Altnagelvin Hospital currently has 85 COVID-19 inpatients.