Two men arrested following stabbing in Derry

Police in Derry have arrested two men following an incident at flats in Hawkin Street on Monday 27th April.

It was reported that a man was attacked by two males, one armed with a knife, at around 4.15pm as he was entering one of the flats.

A PSNI spokesman said: "The man was struck a number of times and stabbed in the stomach before the two males left the scene on foot. Fortunately the man sustained superficial injuries which did not require hospital treatment. Enquiries were conducted by officers and two males aged 34 and 35 were arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and assault. Both remain in custody at this time assisting officers with their enquiries.

"Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1207 27/04/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."