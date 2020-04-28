Two men arrested following stabbing in Derry

Contact
The PSNI are seeking information on the whereabouts of two women.
Police in Derry have arrested two men following an incident at flats in Hawkin Street on Monday 27th April.
It was reported that a man was attacked by two males, one armed with a knife, at around 4.15pm as he was entering one of the flats.
A PSNI spokesman said: "The man was struck a number of times and stabbed in the stomach before the two males left the scene on foot. Fortunately the man sustained superficial injuries which did not require hospital treatment. Enquiries were conducted by officers and two males aged 34 and 35 were arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and assault. Both remain in custody at this time assisting officers with their enquiries.
"Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1207 27/04/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.