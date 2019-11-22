Broken down bus causing traffic jam in Derry city centre

Contact
The broken down bus close to Derry city centre.
The PSNI are advising motorists to avoid Carlisle Road in Derry after a Translink bus broke down attempting to turn onto the arterial route to and from the city centre and nearby Craigavon Bridge.
Traffic disruption is currently being experienced and police have said it is best to avoid using the route heading to the city centre.
