CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Over 100 people have now died across Ireland

There have been 101 coronavirus related deaths across the island of Ireland to date.
As of 11:19am on Wednesday April 1, testing has resulted in 103 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 689.
To date, 30 people who tested positive have sadly died.
There are now 29 positive cases in the Derry & Strabane council area.
In the South of Ireland, as of March 31 the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that 17 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.
There were:
8 deaths in the east of Ireland
3 deaths in the south of Ireland
6 deaths in the west of Ireland
The median age of those who died was 84.
71 people in total have died due to COVID-19 (52 male and 19 female).
An additional 325 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed - bringing the total number of cases to 3,235.
