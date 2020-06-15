IN PICTURES: The sad state of the Riverside Stadium - Derry's forgotten football ground

Contact
These photographs show the sad state of a football stadium in Derry which just a few years ago was hosting the top teams in Northern Ireland.
Institute's Riverside Stadium was badly hit by a night of severe flooding in August 2017.
The pitch was left under several feet of water as a result of the devastating floods, which also affected many homes in the surrounding area.
Since that night, the Riverside Stadium has been left unused.
Institute were forced to play their matches initially at Wilton Park and the club then moved their home games to the Brandywell.
Given the huge insurance costs involved, it is unlikely that Institute will ever play at the Riverside Stadium again.
The club was formed in 1905 and moved into the Riverside Stadium in 1980.
Since then, the ground has hosted all the top teams in Northern Ireland and been the scene of many memorable days for Institute.
However, as these photographs, which were taken by John Paul McGinley of JPJ Photography, show, the future of the much-loved stadium looks very bleak.
