Termoneeny running club continue to clock up the miles

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, Termoneeny Runners have been keeping themselves active with training and virtual runs, and adding to their ever increasing collections of medals and finisher tops

Darkness into Light

On May 9, two of our newer members, Kellyanne Wilkinson Larkin and her husband Adrian decided to run a Half Marathon for Darkness into Light. They both had a very early start and both scored themselves a fantastic Half Marathon PB. Congratulations and welcome to Termoneeny Running Club.

Virtual Backyard Ultra

Following in the footsteps of the Barkley Marathon, the legendary Lazarus Lake created the virtual Backyard Ultra. Over 2,000 runners from across the world took part in outdoor runs around frozen lakes, through forests, towns and some even on treadmills.

Some participants even ran loops around their apartments due to lockdown restrictions in their area. As long as you clocked 4,167 miles within the hour and were ready to go again on the hour... every hour...until there's only one left running.

There would be only one winner in this event. Everyone else gets a DNF. Our Termoneeny two, Declan Leung and Fergal Hughes decided to take part after their spring marathons had been cancelled. Declan opting for his treadmill and Fergal running up and down his lane at home.

Both runners got into the spirit of things, setting up 'camp' for their supplies to make things as easy as possible.

Hour after hour they connected to Zoom with everyone else, waiting for the countdown. Both runners decided to call time after 9 hours of running clocking up over 60km each. Congratulations guys, tremendous effort from both of you.

Race across Tennessee

Declan and Breda McPeake are now virtually running their way through Tennessee in another Lazarus Lake event.

There is a strong number of participants from Northern Ireland taking part in racing 1021 km across the state, or 2,042 km if you go for the double out and back.

After six weeks Declan is well on track having clocked up 350 miles and Breda is smashing it having covered 393 miles to date, aiming to be finished by the middle of July. Best of legs for the rest of the event.

Omagh Virtual Half Marathon

With Omagh Harriers offering a virtual race this year, several of our members took up the offer to complete the distance on a course of their choice. Ann Johnston from Maghera recently completed her Half Marathon on the 31st May running a route between Maghera and Swatragh, Michelle Comer from Glenullin also completed the distance around the challenging hills of home on the 13th June. Congratulation ladies.

Belfast Virtual Marathon

With many charities suffering from loss of income from the likes of the Belfast City Marathon, they have been supported by BCM offering a virtual event to earn a medal and t-shirt. This could be completed in one run or broken down as the participant wishes. One member who opted in was Catherine Paul, who completed the distance in three runs – 2 x 10 milers and a 10K. Congratulations Catherine.

