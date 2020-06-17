Back to action for Magherafelt based running club Tafelta

Magherafelt based running club Tafelta have commenced group training after the sporting lockdown.

The club are hosting hill Training from St Pius Magherafelt every Tuesday night in select groups for 30 minute sessions from 6.00-8.00pm.

There are track training sessions at Meadowbank every Thursday evening (7.00-8.00pm) in separate groups for 30 minute sessions.

