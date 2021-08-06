06/08/2021

WATCH: Greenlough midfielder describes horror injury and thanks those who came to his aid

St Oliver Plunkett's GAC have raised thousands of pounds to thank Air Ambulance NI for their assistance.

A County Derry footballer who could have faced losing his leg has thanked the Air Ambulance for their support during the incident.

Niall Bradley fell awkwardly under a high ball in Greenlough's opening ACFL match against Kilrea, dislocating his kneecap in the process.

The midfielder has been speaking to Derry Now about the incident as he presented a sum of money raised by his club to Air Ambulance NI to show their appreciation for the service.

