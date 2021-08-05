Revealed: Derry championship draws

The John McLaughlin Cup (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Derry SFC Champions Slaughtneil have been drawn with neighbours Swatragh in the group stages of the championship which is set to take place next month
Intermediate champions Greenlough will begin the defence of their title in a group that contains Drumsurn, Glack and Doire Trasna
Desertmartin won the refixed 2020 junior championship earlier this year and are paired in a group with Ballerin and Doire Colmcille.
On the hurling front, last year's senior finalists Kevin Lynch's and Slaughtneil have been seeded in different groups with the prospect of another final meeting.
There is a different dimension to the football championships this year, with teams' progress used to determine the 2022 league placings.
The SFC will be played on a group basis (four groups of four) and after the last 16 knock-out round, the eight quarter-finalists will be in the 12-team Division 1A next season along with the winners of the four relegation quarter-finals, with the loser of the relegation final also relegated from the 2022 SFC at the expense of the 2021 intermediate championship winners.
The IFC will also be played on a group basis (three groups of four). The three group winners and best placed runner up will advance to the quarter-finals, where they will be joined by the four winners from the qualifiers' round.
The four quarter-finals losers will play off in a similar manner to the SFC until the loser of the relegation final are relegated from the 2022 IFC, to be replaced by the 2021 junior champions.
The 2022 Division 1B will contain the eight 2021 IFC quarter-finalists and the four losers of the 2021 relegation quarter-finals.
The 2022 Division 2 will comprise of the eight JFC teams and the four losers from the 2021 IFC quarter-finals.
O'Neill's SFC
GROUP A: Foreglen, Dungiven, Ballinascreen, Loup
GROUP B: Newbridge, Banagher, Coleraine, Ballinderry
GROUP C: Lavey, Claudy, Swatragh, Slaughtneil
GROUP D: Bellaghy, Kilrea, Glen, Magherafelt
Dates: Start of group stages w/e 5th September, Round 1 10th October, Final 7th November
McFeely Group IFC
GROUP A: Faughanvale, Castledawson, Glenullin, Slaughtmanus
GROUP B: Greenlough, Drumsurn, Glack, Doire Trasna
GROUP C: Steelstown, Lissan, Limavady, Ballymaguigan
Dates: Start of group stages w/e 5th September, Qualifiers 10th October, Quarter-Finals 10th October, Final 7th November
Premier Electric JFC
GROUP A: Desertmartin, Ballerin, Doire Colmcille
GROUP B: Craigbane, Ardmore, Magilligan
GROUP C: Sean Dolan's, Moneymore, Drum
Dates: Start of group stages w/e 5th September, Quarter-Finals 10th October, Final 31 October
Leadon Timberframe SHC
GROUP A: Slaughtneil, Ballinascreen, Banagher, Eoghan Rua Coleraine
GROUP B: Kevin Lynch's, Swatragh, Lavey, Na Magha
Dates: Start of group stages w/e 29th August, Final 14th November
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.