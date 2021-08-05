Revealed: Derry championship draws

Derry SFC Champions Slaughtneil have been drawn with neighbours Swatragh in the group stages of the championship which is set to take place next month

Intermediate champions Greenlough will begin the defence of their title in a group that contains Drumsurn, Glack and Doire Trasna

Desertmartin won the refixed 2020 junior championship earlier this year and are paired in a group with Ballerin and Doire Colmcille.

On the hurling front, last year's senior finalists Kevin Lynch's and Slaughtneil have been seeded in different groups with the prospect of another final meeting.

There is a different dimension to the football championships this year, with teams' progress used to determine the 2022 league placings.

The SFC will be played on a group basis (four groups of four) and after the last 16 knock-out round, the eight quarter-finalists will be in the 12-team Division 1A next season along with the winners of the four relegation quarter-finals, with the loser of the relegation final also relegated from the 2022 SFC at the expense of the 2021 intermediate championship winners.

The IFC will also be played on a group basis (three groups of four). The three group winners and best placed runner up will advance to the quarter-finals, where they will be joined by the four winners from the qualifiers' round.

The four quarter-finals losers will play off in a similar manner to the SFC until the loser of the relegation final are relegated from the 2022 IFC, to be replaced by the 2021 junior champions.

The 2022 Division 1B will contain the eight 2021 IFC quarter-finalists and the four losers of the 2021 relegation quarter-finals.

The 2022 Division 2 will comprise of the eight JFC teams and the four losers from the 2021 IFC quarter-finals.

O'Neill's SFC

GROUP A: Foreglen, Dungiven, Ballinascreen, Loup

GROUP B: Newbridge, Banagher, Coleraine, Ballinderry

GROUP C: Lavey, Claudy, Swatragh, Slaughtneil

GROUP D: Bellaghy, Kilrea, Glen, Magherafelt

Dates: Start of group stages w/e 5th September, Round 1 10th October, Final 7th November

McFeely Group IFC

GROUP A: Faughanvale, Castledawson, Glenullin, Slaughtmanus

GROUP B: Greenlough, Drumsurn, Glack, Doire Trasna

GROUP C: Steelstown, Lissan, Limavady, Ballymaguigan

Dates: Start of group stages w/e 5th September, Qualifiers 10th October, Quarter-Finals 10th October, Final 7th November

Premier Electric JFC

GROUP A: Desertmartin, Ballerin, Doire Colmcille

GROUP B: Craigbane, Ardmore, Magilligan

GROUP C: Sean Dolan's, Moneymore, Drum

Dates: Start of group stages w/e 5th September, Quarter-Finals 10th October, Final 31 October

Leadon Timberframe SHC

GROUP A: Slaughtneil, Ballinascreen, Banagher, Eoghan Rua Coleraine

GROUP B: Kevin Lynch's, Swatragh, Lavey, Na Magha

Dates: Start of group stages w/e 29th August, Final 14th November