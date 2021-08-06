WATCH: Derry U20 hurling selector Ryan O'Neill looks ahead to their All-Ireland Final

Derry U20 hurlers are preparing for Wednesday's All-Ireland B Final with Meath and aiming to become the first Ulster team to take home the Richie McElligott Cup.
Michael McMullan caught up with selector Ryan O'Neill. More coverage of the final in Tuesday's County Derry Post.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.