06/08/2021

WATCH: Derry U20 hurling selector Ryan O'Neill looks ahead to their All-Ireland Final

The Oakleafers face Meath in Wednesday's All-Ireland B Final

Michael McMullan

sport@derrypost.com

Derry U20 hurlers are preparing for Wednesday's All-Ireland B Final with Meath and aiming to become the first Ulster team to take home the Richie McElligott Cup.

Michael McMullan caught up with selector Ryan O'Neill.  More coverage of the final in Tuesday's County Derry Post.

