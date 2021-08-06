06/08/2021

Search our Archive

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Kevin Lynch's bounce back with convincing win

Ballinascreen held by Carrickmore

Kevin Lynch's bounce back with convincing win

Odhran McKeever scored Kevin Lynch's goal against Coleraine. (Pic: Tom Heaney/NW Press Pics))

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Kevin Lynch's bounced back from their defeat to Banagher with a comfortable win over Eoghan Rua Coleraine at Kevin Lynch Park.

SPERRIN GALVANISERS SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE

Kevin Lynch's 1-27
Coleraine 1-6
There was a return for the Derry county contingent, with Richie Mullan stationed at centre back and Conor Kelly Kelly listed in the inside forward line alongside his brother Sean.

It sets Shane Elliott's side up for Wednesday's visit to Emmet Park to take on Slaughtneil.

KEVIN LYNCH'S: Niall McGonagle; Conor McKelvey, Paddy Kelly, Jack Mullan; Niall McNicholl, Richie Mullan (0-4, 2f, 1 '65'), Niall Ferris (0-3); Conan McReynolds (0-1), John Mullan (0-1); Shea McKeever (0-2), Odhran McKeever (1-4), Darragh Mullan (0-1); Sean Kelly (0-4), Conor Kelly (0-5), Adrian Armstrong (0-2)

COLERAINE: Barry McGoldrick; Pearse Dallas, Ciaran Lagan, Connor Boyle; Ciaran McGoldrick, Lorcan McMullen, Aidan Boyle; Liam McGoldrick, Niall Holly (0-1); Ruairi Mooney, Sean Leo McGoldrick (0-4), Colm McGoldrick; Paddy Mullan, Dara Mooney (1-0), Franz Hoeritzauer
SUBS: Ciaran Lenahan, Danny McGarry

Ballinascreen 1-13
Carrickmore 1-13
Ballinascreen had to be content with a draw after coming back from seven points down at home to Carrickmore.

An Eamonn Conway free had 'Screen in the leave only for the visitors to find an equaliser.

Conway and Reece McSorley scored early points for the home team before Carrickmore took over with an unanswered 1-3 scoring burst.

The visitors were 1-8 to 0-5 ahead at the break, with Aaron Kelly getting a score to get a sluggish Ballinascreen back into the game. When Noel Rafferty worked his magic in attack, Anton Scullion finished to the net to change the shape of the game.

Conway (3), McSorley and Rafferty were all on target as Ballinascreen went in front, 1-11 to 1-10. In a nip and tuck finale, 'Screen went ahead on two more occasions with points from Conway, but they were not able to pull clear and Carrickmore forced a draw.

BALLINASCREEN: Marty Mulgrew; Caoilte McAlinden, Daire Kelly, Philly McGlade; Ciaran Doyle, Ruairi McWilliams Charlie Gilmore; John McCloskey, Eamonn Conway (0-6, 4f, 1 ;65'); Reece McSorley (0-4, 2f), Aaron Kelly (0-1), Anton Scullion (1-0), Shane Grant, Mick Kennedy, Noel Rafferty (0-2)
SUBS: Cormac Gough, Ryan Scullion

Lavey hold off Swatragh to maintain unbeaten run

Fintan Bradley landed 10 points for Johnny McGarvey's side

Brendan Rogers shoots Slaughtneil on their way to victory

The Emmet's it all of their 3-22 tally from play

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group