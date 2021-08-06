Kevin Lynch's bounce back with convincing win

Kevin Lynch's bounced back from their defeat to Banagher with a comfortable win over Eoghan Rua Coleraine at Kevin Lynch Park.

SPERRIN GALVANISERS SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE

Kevin Lynch's 1-27

Coleraine 1-6

There was a return for the Derry county contingent, with Richie Mullan stationed at centre back and Conor Kelly Kelly listed in the inside forward line alongside his brother Sean.

It sets Shane Elliott's side up for Wednesday's visit to Emmet Park to take on Slaughtneil.

KEVIN LYNCH'S: Niall McGonagle; Conor McKelvey, Paddy Kelly, Jack Mullan; Niall McNicholl, Richie Mullan (0-4, 2f, 1 '65'), Niall Ferris (0-3); Conan McReynolds (0-1), John Mullan (0-1); Shea McKeever (0-2), Odhran McKeever (1-4), Darragh Mullan (0-1); Sean Kelly (0-4), Conor Kelly (0-5), Adrian Armstrong (0-2)

COLERAINE: Barry McGoldrick; Pearse Dallas, Ciaran Lagan, Connor Boyle; Ciaran McGoldrick, Lorcan McMullen, Aidan Boyle; Liam McGoldrick, Niall Holly (0-1); Ruairi Mooney, Sean Leo McGoldrick (0-4), Colm McGoldrick; Paddy Mullan, Dara Mooney (1-0), Franz Hoeritzauer

SUBS: Ciaran Lenahan, Danny McGarry

Ballinascreen 1-13

Carrickmore 1-13

Ballinascreen had to be content with a draw after coming back from seven points down at home to Carrickmore.

An Eamonn Conway free had 'Screen in the leave only for the visitors to find an equaliser.

Conway and Reece McSorley scored early points for the home team before Carrickmore took over with an unanswered 1-3 scoring burst.

The visitors were 1-8 to 0-5 ahead at the break, with Aaron Kelly getting a score to get a sluggish Ballinascreen back into the game. When Noel Rafferty worked his magic in attack, Anton Scullion finished to the net to change the shape of the game.

Conway (3), McSorley and Rafferty were all on target as Ballinascreen went in front, 1-11 to 1-10. In a nip and tuck finale, 'Screen went ahead on two more occasions with points from Conway, but they were not able to pull clear and Carrickmore forced a draw.

BALLINASCREEN: Marty Mulgrew; Caoilte McAlinden, Daire Kelly, Philly McGlade; Ciaran Doyle, Ruairi McWilliams Charlie Gilmore; John McCloskey, Eamonn Conway (0-6, 4f, 1 ;65'); Reece McSorley (0-4, 2f), Aaron Kelly (0-1), Anton Scullion (1-0), Shane Grant, Mick Kennedy, Noel Rafferty (0-2)

SUBS: Cormac Gough, Ryan Scullion