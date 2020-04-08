WATCH: Derry band records a song with the simple message 'Stay the Feck at Home'

A Derry band has recorded a video with a very powerful message.

The song by Ventura Highway has a very simple title - 'Stay the Feck at Home'.

The band decided to record the song in bid to get the message across to people that everyone has their part to play in the fight against the coronavirus.

Martin Mullan, drummer and founder member, said: "We hope that this song will be shared throughout the world and it's simple straightforward message will hit home!"

"Last week, I woke up at 2.30 in the morning, frustrated and disheartened having watched the news the night before - I started to write the song.

"The next day I called the band members - they were all up for it and keen to make a difference.

"I want to thank all the band members and in particular Martin Sweeney who spent hours pulling the video clips together and also Darren Sheaffer who gave it the polished finish."

Ventura Highway consists of four local men from Derry - Don Clarke, Vocalist, Martin Sweeney, Lead Guitar, Paul McGowan, Bass Guitar and Martin Mullan, Drummer.

Martin Sweeney, who works within the Health Service, said: "We're urging people to watch the video and share - let's save lives!"