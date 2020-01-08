Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Plaque erected to 'guy who slipped on the ice' on RTÉ News back in 2010

This is belter!

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 years on from one of the most-watched RTÉ News clips of all-time, Coors Light have paid tribute to the legend that is "the guy who slipped on the ice" on RTÉ News.

The incident happened on January 2010 and Coors have marked the anniversary by erecting a plaque in commemoration at the site of the infamous slip. 

Footage of the report by John Kilraine showed the man slip and fall on the ice-cold pavement while holding a bag that came tumbling down with him on Dublin City Centre’s Church Street near the Four Courts. 

Conor McIntyre, Senior Brand Manager, Coors Light said: “There are a few key moments on Irish television that are memorable enough to talk about again and again. 

"We felt this deserved a resurgence. We’ve recently completed The Rockies Awards, rewarding victories in life, big and small and we thought this lad definitely deserved some recognition for making it on to RTÉ News, ten years ago!"

There has been speculation as to who the non-intentional stunt man is for years, but the weather that brought him to our attention has repeated appeals for his identity over the past ten years bringing nothing but snowy silence.  

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie