WATCH: From a set of false teeth to someone's life savings, Pat Ramsey reveals how he has become the 'lost and found' king of Derry

He’s the undisputed ‘lost and found’ king of Derry.

For several years now, former SDLP politician Pat Ramsey has been helping people find lost items through appeals on his Facebook page.

What started out as a simple community appeal has now turned into a Derry legend.

Now, Pat has revealed the story behind his famous ‘lost and found’ appeals.

In an interview with young people taking part in a Headliners project in Derry, Pat said he was amazed at the reaction that his appeals have garnered.

He recalls how one of the funniest appeals involved reuniting a woman with her false teeth.

However, there have been many more heart-warming stories, including one when a young man came to Pat after finding a bag containing £7,000 outside a local credit union.

It turned out that the money belonged to a woman who had just taken her life savings out of the credit union.

And Pat also reveals how some appeals on his Facebook page have saved lives.

Headliners is an organization which teaches journalism skills to young people to enable them to create their own stories.