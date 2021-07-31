Search our Archive

01/08/2021

Derry U16s take Ulster title

Three goals help Derry to victory

Derry U16s take Ulster title

Derry were winners over Fermanagh in the U16 final in Lisnaskea.

Three goals from Aine McAllister helped Derry U16s to a 3-10 to 0-4 win over Fermanagh in Saturday's Ulster Bronze Final in Lisnaskea.

When Carla Collins gave Derry a 0-2 to 0-1 lead early on, the young Oakleafers didn't look back.

Eabha Mullan passed to McAllister for her first goal that put Derry 1-4 to 0-3 ahead.

McAllister added two further goals as Derry ran out comfortable winners.

DERRY SQUAD: Kate McGilligan, Niamh McGlinchey, Caoimhe Dillon, Erin Rose McGuigan, Rhianna Doherty, Eva Ferguson, Tori Donnelly, Eabha Mullan, Cara Donnelly, Jeanette Slevin, Niamh O'Donnell, Natalie McKenna, Aine McAllister, Carla Collins, Sarah Casey, Erin McLaughlin, Anna Donnelly, Kaci Deery, Tara Burns, Teagan McAdams, Meave Boylan, Kate Connery, Rebecca McGrath, Dearbhla Quinn, Caitlin Conway, Molly McGuinness, Emer McGonigle.

Derry minors come up short against Donegal

An impressive showing from the Oakleafers isn't enough

