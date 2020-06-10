POLL: What is the best format for the club football championships this season?

Contact

County Derry Post senior championship all-star team

Danny Heavron lifts the John McLaughlin Cup. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Derry CCC are meeting this week to dicuss and finalise their plans for a return to action.

The fixtures debate is an annual one and with the sporting lockdown, this season will be even more difficult to plan.

The GAA's return to action has allocated 11 weeks to clubs to get their championships run off.

Club teams can commence training from Monday, July 20 with the view to games commencing 11 days later.

In recent seasons, the senior hurling championship has been factored into the league.  With club leagues unlikely to take place, it would point to a draw being made.

In terms of football, Derry have had groups, back door and straight knock-out formats to the championship. Which do you think is the best fit for this season?

