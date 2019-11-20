Contact

Huge sing-a-long planned to welcome Dana to Derry's Guildhall Square today

The televised event kicks of at 3pm and everyone is welcome

Dana

Dana is a well loved daughter of Derry.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Fans of Dana have been invited to attend a special sing-a-long event in the Guildhall Square later today to commemorate her Eurovision success.
The makers of a BBC and RTE documentary her historic win and high profile career are hoping to recreate her famous return to the city after topping the competition in Amsterdam.
Producer Catriona Doyle from Waddell Media said: “On Wednesday November 20, an original Daughter of Derry is coming home to the city and we’re calling on you to come and gather for her homecoming surprise.
“Come to Guildhall Square and join in with a rendition of this national treasure’s favourite song. No singing ability required - just an appetite for a bit of craic and to represent the city!”
The sing-a-long will take place today Wednesday November 20 at 3pm. 

