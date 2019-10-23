All kinds of every voice needed to take part in surprise TV performance for mystery Derry singer

Contact
The identity of the Derry celebrity is being kept a secret
All Kinds of Every voices are needed for a spectacular singing event for BBC and RTÉ to surprise a Derry national treasure for a new TV programme.
On Wednesday 20th November, an original Daughter of Derry is coming home to the city and we’re calling on you to come and gather for her home coming surprise.
Come to The Guildhall Square and join in with a rendition of this national treasure's favourite song. No singing ability required - just an appetite for a bit of craic and to represent the city!
If you’d like to hear more, please get in touch with Catriona at Waddell Media. email: info@waddellmedia.com or call 02890427646.
