World Junior rowing competitors recognised by local Council

Two young rowers who recently took part in the World Junior Championships in Bulgaria have been recognised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Rachel Bradley and Fergus Bryce, who attend Coleraine Grammar School, enjoyed a reception at Cloonavin hosted by the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes.

Offering his congratulations on their achievement, the Mayor said: “Having an opportunity to meet young people like Rachel and Fergus is one of the most enjoyable parts of my role. They deserve huge credit for their performances in Bulgaria where they put our Borough on the world’s sporting stage. Causeway Coast and Glens has a proud history of producing some of the very best sportspeople, not least in rowing, and they look set to be a part of this continuing trend.

“I want to offer them my very best wishes as their sporting careers continue, and I look forward to hearing about their further successes in the future.”

Councillor Stephanie Quigley, who also attended the reception, said: “Rachel and Fergus are great role models for all young people in the borough and further afield. They have shown what hard work, self-discipline and dedication can achieve.

“They are a credit to themselves, their parents, their chief coach Jeremy and the other rowing coaches at Coleraine Grammar School. They are outstanding young sportspeople with great personalities yet very humble.

“I have no doubt that they will go very far in rowing with such talent and commitment. The future is very bright for them, and we wish them every success.”