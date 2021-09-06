Tobermore United part of new league deal

Tobermore United’s Jonny McLean and Adrian Whiteside pictured alongside James Keenan of Lough 41 last week at the launch of the new long term sponsorship between the NI Football League and Lough 41 at
All NIFL Championship and Premier Intermediate League clubs recently attended the sponsorship launch of the new Lough 41 agreement.
More News
The family of Pat Hume carrying her wicker coffin from St Eugene's Cathedral following her Requiem Mass.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.