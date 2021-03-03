Derry City on the lookout for new players who can represent the club from their sofas

Derry City are currently seeking expressions of interest from players who wish to represent the club in the first eLoi.

The tournament kicks off in April 2021.

This series will be on the Playstation 4 Platform and will include all League of Ireland clubs from both the Premier and First Division.

In order to be eligible to apply you must be over 18 years of age and be FUT Verified or have a minimum of a Division 3 ranking on FUT.

Specific games in the eLOI will be the FIFA21 90 rated friendlies mode.

All clubs that are represented in the FIFA game will play as their club.

The eLOI will take place over five weeks with clubs competing against each other online through the Gfinity platform.

All teams will take part in the eLeague, with the top 8 teams progressing to the finals.

Each club’s gaming representative will compete online every Tuesday/Wednesday over five weeks, to complete the eLOI fixtures and play for their place in the Final Series.

Selected games will be broadcast live on social media and through media partner, Extra.ie.

Entries close on March 4 and you can enter here - https://bit.ly/3sDbCKU