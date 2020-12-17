Danny Lafferty returns to Derry City after eight years away

Contact
Danny Lafferty is back at Derry City
Danny Lafferty has returned to Derry City.
The 31-year old, who was part of the title-winning team at Shamrock Rovers last season, has agreed terms with his home town club, eight years after departing the Brandywell.
Lafferty was part of the 2010 First Division title-winning squad before leaving to join Burnley. Lafferty also played for Rotherham, Oldham, Sheffield United and Peterborough before he returned to Ireland in 2019 with Rovers.
Lafferty is the first new signing ahead of the 2021 season, and joins Ciaran Coll, who recently committed to the club on a 2-year deal.
