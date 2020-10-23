Derry camogie fixture will go ahead despite championship restructure

Tomorrow's intermediate camogie championship clash between Derry and Down will go ahead despite the Camogie Association announcing a restructure of both the intermediate and junior competitions.

The restructure comes after the Association received advice on public health from the Republic of Ireland's Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, stating counties could only field one team in the All-Ireland competitions.

From the senior ranks, Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Dublin and Tipperary all field a second team in the intermediate championship, while Offaly, Wexford Waterford and Limerick field teams in the junior championship.

In a statement, the Camogie Association said safety was 'imperative'.

"Upon direction received yesterday evening (Thursday, October 22) it is with regret that we must announce restructuring of the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate and Premier Junior Championships," they said.

"The directions states that each county can now field just one team in the All-Ireland competitions in each code across Gaelic Games.

"Therefore only the Senior intercounty team in each county can now be accommodated within our competition structures for this year’s All-Ireland Camogie Championships which will result in the removal of 10 ‘second’ teams from our Intermediate and Premier Junior Championships.

"As a result the Intermediate and Premier Junior Championships will be redrawn upon confirmation of participation from the teams involved, and details of revised fixtures will be issued next week.

"Results from this weekend’s remaining fixtures will be carried forward into these competitions.

"We appreciate that this news will come as a great disappointment to all players, management teams and volunteers involved with the teams affected, who have trained and prepared for many weeks to compete in this year’s competitions.

"These steps have been taken however to ensure compliance with Government direction and that our games can continue during the current Covid-19 restrictions across the island of Ireland.

"The All-Ireland Senior Championship will proceed as originally planned. Full details of the revised competition structures will be announced in due course.

"It is imperative that we all play our part in the coming weeks to play our games in a safe environment.

"We remind all involved in our games to remain vigilant in ensuring that the highest standards are maintained in relation to Covid-19 health and safety protocols at our games," they added.

Derry's game against Down is tomorrow (Saturday October 24) with a 2.00pm throw-in. The game will be streamed live on the Derry Camogie Facebook page.

