Derry's Christy Ring Cup match against Sligo cancelled

Derry senior hurlers have been awarded a walkover in their Christy Ring Cup match due to take place against Sligo this weekend.

The Yeats County's preparations have been hampered by a member of the panel testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. As a result, a number of close contacts on the squad are in isolation.

In a statement, the county board said they still hope to take part in the competition's second round.

"A member of the Sligo Hurling panel returned a positive Covid-19 test on Wednesday October 21," they said.

"The player tested was part of the squad that took part in the Roinn 3B final win on Sunday October 18.

"As such, a number of close contacts are now in isolation and the complete squad are now undertaking tests for the virus and are currently following HSE and GAA guidelines.

"Sligo GAA County Board officers have liaised with GAA officials in Croke Park since this issue arose. Both Derry and Leitrim have been informed of this case.

"We hope to participate in the second round of the Christy Ring Cup on the weekend of 7th/ 8th November, when the players who are restricting their movements will hopefully be available. They are currently availing of the GAA’s rapid testing facility.

"We also wish to emphasise that the County Board, team management, players and backroom staff have followed HSE and GAA guidelines in relation to Covid-19 at all times.

"Sligo GAA accept that this is short notice for Derry ahead of Sunday’s fixture and send our apologies, but wish to assure them that since this matter arose on Wednesday, we have been working tirelessly to avoid this unfortunate situation whereby the game cannot proceed as fixed."

The concession means that Derry progress to the competition's semi final stage, with Sligo and Offaly now entering the relegation semi finals.

It also leaves John McEvoy's side without an opportunity to bounce back immediately from last week's disappointing defeat to Down in the NHL Div 2B final.

Elsewhere, Longford have allowed Cork a walkover in their NFL Div 3 game, while Antrim and Waterford's NFL Div 4 encounter has been switched to Dundalk over the Déise's Covid-19 concerns.