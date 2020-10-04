Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Slaughtneil take the title after polished display

The Emmet's defeated 2019 champions Magherafelt in a tight battle in Bellaghy.

Slaughtneil take the title after polished display

Slaughtneil celebrate their first senior football title since 2017.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Slaughtneil dethroned holders Magherafelt at a damp Bellaghy this afternoon to take home the John McLaughlin Cup for the first time since 2017. 

Both teams kept things tight in the early stages, but it was the Emmet's who found their cutting edge that bit quicker, a Christopher Bradley free and Chrissy McKaigue brace cancelling out Conor McCluskey's response to see them lead by 0-3 to 0-1 at the first half water break.

Conor Kearns swung over an effort to reduce the arrears in the 24th minute, but in response, up popped Slaughtneil corner back Conor McAllister to claim a mark wide on the right flank, before splitting the posts confidently to see his side lead by double scores at half time.

An early second half blitz saw Slaughtneil hit 0-3 without reply, but a 40th minute Jared Monaghan piledriver fired Magherafelt back into the game.

A brace of Christopher Bradley points either side of Shane Heavron's free and a Shane McGuigan score saw Slaughtneil heading for the final stages with a four-point lead.

Conor Kearns' fine 55th minute point set up a final flourish as Rossa pushed for a goal, but an Antoin McMullan save and characteristic Patsy Bradley take inside their own six yard box repelled the attacks.

Substitute Ronan Bradley capped the victory with a coolly taken fisted point in injury time and Barry Cassidy's whistle meant the Emmet's completed the treble of hurling, camogie and football titles.

Pick up a copy of Tuesday's County Derry Post for in-depth reports, analysis and reaction from the game.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie