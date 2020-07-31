Derryman Patrick McClean named man of the match in tonight's Irish Cup final

Contact
Patrick McClean had a great game for Glentoran in the Irish Cup final tonight.
Derryman Patrick McClean was named man of the match as his club Glentoran won the Irish Cup final tonight.
The Belfast team beat Ballymena United 2-1 at Windsor Park.
The 90 minutes had finished 1-1, with Glentoran securing an extra-time winner to get their hands on the prestigious cup.
Former Derry City player McClean picked up the man of the match award for his outstanding performance at centre-half for Glentoran.
Tonight's game was the first in the UK in which fans were allowed back into stadiums.
Each club was allocated 250 tickets for the match.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.