Derryman Patrick McClean named man of the match in tonight's Irish Cup final

Glentoran beat Ballymena United at Windsor Park

Patrick McClean had a great game for Glentoran in the Irish Cup final tonight.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derryman Patrick McClean was named man of the match as his club Glentoran won the Irish Cup final tonight.

The Belfast team beat Ballymena United 2-1 at Windsor Park.

The 90 minutes had finished 1-1, with Glentoran securing an extra-time winner to get their hands on the prestigious cup.

Former Derry City player McClean picked up the man of the match award for his outstanding performance at centre-half for Glentoran.

Tonight's game was the first in the UK in which fans were allowed back into stadiums.

Each club was allocated 250 tickets for the match.

