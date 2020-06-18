Special surprise for Derry City's number 1 fan John Pio O'Doherty on his birthday

Contact
John Pio enjoys the singalong outside his house.
There was a special birthday surprise this evening for Derry City's number one fan John Pio O'Doherty.
John Pio, a familiar figure at the Brandywell for many years, is today celebrating his 52nd birthday.
However, he was stunned tonight when he walked outside his Creggan home and found the band from the Brandywell Pride Supporters Club standing in his street.
The club members sang a number of their well-known songs in John Pio's honour and also joined in with his family and neighbours in a rendition of happy birthday.
Like all Derry City fans, John Pio has been missing the big match nights at the Brandywell because of the lockdown.
However, tonight's surprise will have helped him get back in the mood for supporting his beloved Derry City.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.